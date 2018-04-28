NFL Draft 2018: Best players available in Round 4

The final day of the 2018 NFL Draft is here, with Rounds 4-7 to be completed. The Miami Dolphins have entered the day with three picks made, having selected Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, and Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker. With their first three picks, the Dolphins essentially filled their three biggest holes.

Who is left to pick? Who can still come in and make a difference on the Dolphins’ roster? This morning, we take a look at the best players still available, according to SB Nations’s Dan Kadar.

Miami’s top need could now been a defensive tackle and there are two of them sitting on top of Kadar’s listing, with Michigan’s Maurice Hurst and Virginia Tech’s Tim Settle. Hurst started the Draft as Kadar’s 17th ranked prospect, but he is likely being hurt by a heart condition that was discovered during the NFL Combine, even though that condition has been cleared. Settle is Kadar’s 47th overall prospect, and he could come into a team and play anywhere along the inside of the defensive line.

One of the prospects I have wanted Miami to select all offseason is still sitting on the board as well. UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, ranked 91 on Kadar’s board, woudl mean the team has doubled down on the linebacker position, but Griffin is such a determined and talented player that he could be an asset Miami could decide they cannot pass.

The top rated quarterback on Kadar’s listing is Western Kentucky’s Mike White, who is ranked as the 168th prospect. He also has Memphis passer Riley Ferguson (185), Washington State quarterback Luke Faulk (194), and Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta (197) on the board.

Here is the full list of the best players still remaining:

17. Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan

47. Tim Settle, DL, Virginia Tech

56. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

63. Jaylen Samuels, TE/WR/RB/FB, North Carolina State

73. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

74. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

75. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Edge, Oklahoma

78. Da’Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama

79. Duke Ejiofor, Edge, Wake Forest

82. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

83. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

84. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

85. Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

86. Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

87. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

89. Hercules Mata’afa, Edge, Washington State

90. Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State

91. Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida

95. Josh Sweat, Edge, Florida State

96. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

99. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

101. John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

103. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

104. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

105. Nyheim Hines, RB, North Carolina State

106. Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

107. Jeff Holland, Edge, Auburn

108. Poona Ford, DL, Texas

109. Genard Avery, LB, Memphis

110. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

111. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

112. Kentavius Street, Edge, North Carolina State

113. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

114. Christopher Herndon, TE, Miami

115. Andrew Brown, DT/DE, Virginia

117. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

118. Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson

120. Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

121. Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

122. Mark Walton, RB, Miami

123. J’Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

125. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

126. Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech

128. Dorance Armstrong, Edge, Kansas

129. Kyzir White, S, West Virginia

130. Mike McCray, LB, Michigan

133. Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana

134. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

135. Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

136. Michael Dickson, P, Texas

137. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

138. Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

139. Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

140. Trey Flowers, S, Oklahoma State

143. David Bright, G, Stanford

144. Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia

145. Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona

146. Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss

147. Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin

148. RJ McIntosh, DL, Miami

149. Jalyn Holmes, Edge, Ohio State

150. Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

153. Sean Welsh, G, Iowa

154. Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

155. Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana

156. Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU

157. Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

158. Foley Fatukasi, DL, Connecticut

159. Ade Aruna, Edge, Tulane

160. Cole Madison, G, Washington State

162. Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

163. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

164. Brett Toth, OT, Army

165. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

166. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

167. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

168. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

169. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

170. Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

171. Damon Webb, S, Ohio State

172. Dimitri Flowers, FB/TE, Oklahoma

174. Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State

175. Marquis Haynes, Edge, Ole Miss

176. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

177. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky

178. Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida

179. Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

180. Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

181. John Atkins, DL, Georgia

182. Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina

183. Davin Bellamy, Edge, Georgia

185. Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis

186. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

187. Kendrick Norton, DL, Miami

188. Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson

189. Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin

190. Joe Ostman, Edge, Central Michigan

191. Will Clapp, C, LSU

192. Deontay Burnett, WR, Southern California

193. Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State

194. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

195. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss

197. Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

198. JK Scott, P, Alabama

199. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama

200. Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech