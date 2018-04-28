NFL Draft 2018: Best players available in Round 4

The final day of the 2018 NFL Draft is here, with Rounds 4-7 to be completed. The Miami Dolphins have entered the day with three picks made, having selected Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, and Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker. With their first three picks, the Dolphins essentially filled their three biggest holes.
Who is left to pick? Who can still come in and make a difference on the Dolphins’ roster? This morning, we take a look at the best players still available, according to SB Nations’s Dan Kadar.
Miami’s top need could now been a defensive tackle and there are two of them sitting on top of Kadar’s listing, with Michigan’s Maurice Hurst and Virginia Tech’s Tim Settle. Hurst started the Draft as Kadar’s 17th ranked prospect, but he is likely being hurt by a heart condition that was discovered during the NFL Combine, even though that condition has been cleared. Settle is Kadar’s 47th overall prospect, and he could come into a team and play anywhere along the inside of the defensive line.
One of the prospects I have wanted Miami to select all offseason is still sitting on the board as well. UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, ranked 91 on Kadar’s board, woudl mean the team has doubled down on the linebacker position, but Griffin is such a determined and talented player that he could be an asset Miami could decide they cannot pass.
The top rated quarterback on Kadar’s listing is Western Kentucky’s Mike White, who is ranked as the 168th prospect. He also has Memphis passer Riley Ferguson (185), Washington State quarterback Luke Faulk (194), and Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta (197) on the board.
Here is the full list of the best players still remaining:
17. Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan
47. Tim Settle, DL, Virginia Tech
56. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
63. Jaylen Samuels, TE/WR/RB/FB, North Carolina State
73. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
74. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
75. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Edge, Oklahoma
78. Da’Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
79. Duke Ejiofor, Edge, Wake Forest
82. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
83. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
84. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
85. Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
86. Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
87. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
89. Hercules Mata’afa, Edge, Washington State
90. Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State
91. Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida
95. Josh Sweat, Edge, Florida State
96. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
99. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
101. John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
103. Holton Hill, CB, Texas
104. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
105. Nyheim Hines, RB, North Carolina State
106. Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
107. Jeff Holland, Edge, Auburn
108. Poona Ford, DL, Texas
109. Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
110. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
111. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
112. Kentavius Street, Edge, North Carolina State
113. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
114. Christopher Herndon, TE, Miami
115. Andrew Brown, DT/DE, Virginia
117. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
118. Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson
120. Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
121. Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
122. Mark Walton, RB, Miami
123. J’Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
125. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
126. Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
128. Dorance Armstrong, Edge, Kansas
129. Kyzir White, S, West Virginia
130. Mike McCray, LB, Michigan
133. Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana
134. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
135. Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
136. Michael Dickson, P, Texas
137. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
138. Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
139. Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
140. Trey Flowers, S, Oklahoma State
143. David Bright, G, Stanford
144. Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia
145. Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona
146. Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss
147. Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
148. RJ McIntosh, DL, Miami
149. Jalyn Holmes, Edge, Ohio State
150. Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
153. Sean Welsh, G, Iowa
154. Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
155. Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
156. Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
157. Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
158. Foley Fatukasi, DL, Connecticut
159. Ade Aruna, Edge, Tulane
160. Cole Madison, G, Washington State
162. Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami
163. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
164. Brett Toth, OT, Army
165. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
166. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh
167. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
168. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
169. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
170. Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
171. Damon Webb, S, Ohio State
172. Dimitri Flowers, FB/TE, Oklahoma
174. Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State
175. Marquis Haynes, Edge, Ole Miss
176. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
177. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky
178. Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida
179. Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
180. Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
181. John Atkins, DL, Georgia
182. Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina
183. Davin Bellamy, Edge, Georgia
185. Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
186. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
187. Kendrick Norton, DL, Miami
188. Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson
189. Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin
190. Joe Ostman, Edge, Central Michigan
191. Will Clapp, C, LSU
192. Deontay Burnett, WR, Southern California
193. Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State
194. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
195. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss
197. Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
198. JK Scott, P, Alabama
199. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
200. Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
Loading comments...