 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: Fourth-round selection has Miami adding Durham Smythe

New, comments
By Kevin Nogle
/ new
North Carolina State v Notre Dame Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins used the first of their two fourth-round selections in the 2018 NFL Draft to add Durham Smythe, tight end, Notre Dame. The pick gives Miami a run-blocking tight end as they double down on the position after picking pass catching tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round on Friday.

Smythe will be a blocking tight end. He only caught 28 passes in four seasons with Notre Dame, picking up 381 yards with six touchdowns. He will be the true in-line tight end, while Gesicki will be spread out toward the slot more often.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI)
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC)
R7.9 (227) (from SF)
R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker
2. Tight end
3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver

Poll

How do you grade the Miami Dolphins’ fourth-round pick of Durham Smythe?

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    A
    (525 votes)
  • 44%
    B
    (1043 votes)
  • 23%
    C
    (556 votes)
  • 6%
    D
    (144 votes)
  • 3%
    F
    (83 votes)
2351 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...