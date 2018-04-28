Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: Fourth-round selection has Miami adding Durham Smythe

The Miami Dolphins used the first of their two fourth-round selections in the 2018 NFL Draft to add Durham Smythe, tight end, Notre Dame. The pick gives Miami a run-blocking tight end as they double down on the position after picking pass catching tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round on Friday.

Smythe will be a blocking tight end. He only caught 28 passes in four seasons with Notre Dame, picking up 381 yards with six touchdowns. He will be the true in-line tight end, while Gesicki will be spread out toward the slot more often.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI)

R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC)

R7.9 (227) (from SF)

R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker

2. Tight end

3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle

5. Quarterback

6. Cornerback

7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman

9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end

11. Wide receiver