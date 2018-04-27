NFL Draft Round 4-7: Start time, TV schedule, draft order, online stream, time per pick, more

The final day of the 2018 NFL Draft is here, with the final four rounds of selections to be completed. The first two days were filled with trades and surprises, starting with the selection of Baker Mayfield as the first overall pick to the Cleveland Browns and carrying on throughout the three completed rounds.

During Saturday’s rounds, the picks will come faster and the prospects will move from sure starters to depth and sleeper picks. There are plenty of talented players to be added to the teams, so it will be a day worth watching.

Officially the “NFL Annual Selection Meeting,” the Draft is in Dallas this year, taking place in AT&T Stadium, the first time the Draft has been held in a stadium.

The full schedule for the rest of the Draft, including TV coverage, time per pick, the Dolphins’ draft order, and a link to the full draft order, is below:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7

Expected length: 7 hours

Miami Dolphins draft picks

Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall) - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd) - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd) - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 23 (123rd) (from CLE via CAR)

Round 4, Pick 31 (131st) (from NE via PHI)

Round 6, Pick 35 (209th) (from LAR via KC)

Round 7, Pick 9 (227th) (from SF)

Round 7, Pick 11 (229th)

Round 1 Results

1. Cleveland Browns - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) - Sam Darnold, QB, USC

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

5. Denver Broncos - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

7. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

8. Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

9. San Francisco 49ers - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

10. Arizona Cardinals (from Oakland Raiders) - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

11. Miami Dolphins - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Cincinnati Bengals via Buffalo Bills) - Vita Vea, DT, Washington

13. Washington Redskins - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

14. New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers) - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

15. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals) - Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

16. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Derwin James, S, Florida State

18. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

19. Dallas Cowboys - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

20. Detroit Lions - Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Billy Price, C, Ohio State

22. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens) - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) - Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia

24. Carolina Panthers - DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

25. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

26. Atlanta Falcons - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers) - Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

30. Minnesota Vikings - Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

31. New England Patriots - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

32. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns - Austin Corbett, OT, Nevada

34. New York Giants - Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

36. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Braden Smith, G, Auburn

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

39. Chicago Bears - James Daniels, C, Iowa

40. Denver Broncos - Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

41. Tennessee Titans (from Oakland Raiders) - Harold Landry, DE, BC

42. Miami Dolphins - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

43. Detroit Lions (from San Francisco 49ers via New England Patriots) - Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

44. San Francisco 49ers (from Washington Redskins) - Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

45. Green Bay Packers -Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

46. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Breeland Speaks, DT, Mississippi

47. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Krik, WR, Texas A&M

48. Los Angeles Chargers - Uchenna Nwosu, Edge, USC

49. Philadelphia Eagles (from New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks via Indianapolis Colts ) - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

50. Dallas Cowboys - Connor Williams, G, Texas

51. Chicago Bears (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) - Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

52. Indianapolis Colts (from Baltimore Ravens via Philadelphia Eagles) - Kemoko Turay, Edge Rutgers

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills) - MJ Stewart, DB, North Carolina

54. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Jesse Bates III, S, Wake Forest

55. Carolina Panthers - Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

56. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams via Buffalo Bills via Tampa Bay Buccaneers ) - Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

57. Oakland Raiders (from Tennessee Titans) - P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State

58. Atlanta Falcons - Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

59. Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints via San Francisco 49ers ) - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

60. Pittsburgh Steelers - James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

61. Jacksonville Jaguars - D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

62. Minnesota Vikings - Brian O’Neill, OL, Pitt

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots) - Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

64. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles via Cleveland Browns ) - Tyqaun Lewis, DE, Ohio State

Round 3

65. Oakland Raiders (from Cleveland Browns via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens ) - Brandon Parker, T, North Carolina A&T

66. New York Giants - Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

67. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts) - Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

68. Houston Texans - Justin Reid, S, Stanford

69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills) - B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears) - Fred Warner, OLB, BYU

71. Denver Broncos - Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

72. New York Jets - Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.

73. Miami Dolphins - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

74. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers) - Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

75. Kansas City Chiefs (from Oakland Raiders via Baltimore Ravens) - Derrick Nnadi, OT, FSU

76. Arizona Cardinals (from Green Bay Packers via Seattle Seahawks via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

77. Cincinnati Bengals - Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

78. Cincinnati Bengals (from Washington Redskins via Kansas City Chiefs) - Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

79. Seattle Seahawks (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Rasheem Green, DE, USC

80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks) - Martinas Rankin OT, Mississippi State

81. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

82. Detroit Lions -Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette

83. Baltimore Ravens - Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

84. Los Angeles Chargers -Justin Jones, DT, NC State

85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills) - Rashaan Gaulden, S, Tennessee

86. Kansas City Chiefs - Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

87. Oakland Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams) - Arden Key, Edge, LSU

88. Carolina Panthers - Oren Burks, OLB, Vanderbilt

89. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans via Oakland Raiders) - Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

90. Atlanta Falcons - Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

91. New Orleans Saints - Tre’quan Smith, WR, UCF

92. Pittsburgh Steelers - Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

93. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Minnesota Vikings)- Alex Cappa, G, Humboldt State

95. San Francisco 49ers (from New England Patriots) - Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Mason Cole, C, Michigan

98. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory) - Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

100. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)) - Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson

Remaining Draft Order

Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers (from Cleveland Browns via Green Bay Packers) -

102. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Giants via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) -

103. Houston Texans -

104. Indianapolis Colts -

105. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears) -

106. Denver Broncos -

107. New York Jets -

108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) -

109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos) -

110. Oakland Raiders -

111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) -

112. Cincinnati Bengals -

113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) -

114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) -

115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals) -

116. Dallas Cowboys -

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) -

118. Baltimore Ravens -

119. Los Angeles Chargers -

120. Seattle Seahawks -

121. Buffalo Bills -

122. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) -

123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers) -

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams) -

125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tennessee Titans via Baltimore Ravens) -

126. Atlanta Falcons -

127. New Orleans Saints -

128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -

129. Jacksonville Jaguars -

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnsota Vikings) -

131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles) -

132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) -

133. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) -

134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) -

135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory) -

136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory) -

137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) -

Round 5

138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns) -

139. New York Giants -

140. Indianapolis Colts -

141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans) -

142. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos via Washington Redskins) -

143. New England Patriots (from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers) -

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -

145. Chicago Bears -

146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders) -

147. Carolina Panthers (from Miami Dolphins via New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers) -

148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers) -

149. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) -

150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) -

151. Cincinnati Bengals -

152. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders ) -

153. Detroit Lions -

154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) -

155. Los Angeles Chargers -

156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks) -

157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys) -

158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) -

159. Oakland Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via Cleveland Browns via New England Patriots) -

160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) -

161. Carolina Panthers -

162. Tennessee Titans -

163. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta Falcons via Denver Broncos ) -

164. New Orleans Saints -

165. Pittsburgh Steelers -

166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars) -

167. Minnesota Vikings -

168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots) -

169. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles) -

170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) -

171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) -

172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) -

173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)) -

174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) -

Round 6

175. Cleveland Browns

176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants)

177. Houston Texans

178. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts)

179. New York Jets

180. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

181. Chicago Bears

182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)

183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

184. San Francisco 49ers

185. Oakland Raiders

186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)

187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)

189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)

190. Baltimore Ravens

191. Los Angeles Chargers

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Seattle Seahawks via Oakland Raiders )

193. Dallas Cowboys

194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)

196. Kansas City Chiefs

197. Carolina Panthers

198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

199. Tennessee Titans

200. Atlanta Falcons

201. New Orleans Saints

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

203. Jacksonville Jaguars

204. Minnesota Vikings

205. Washington Redskins (from New England Patriots via Cleveland Browns )

206. Philadelphia Eagles

207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory))

210. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory))

211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

212. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory))

213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

215. Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory))

216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

217. Los Angeles Rams (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory))

218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

Round 7

219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)

220. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Giants via Pittsburgh Steelers )

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Houston Texans

223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

224. Chicago Bears

225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)

226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

228. Oakland Raiders

229. Miami Dolphins

230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)

231. Washington Redskins

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)

234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)

235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

236. Dallas Cowboys

237. Detroit Lions

238. Baltimore Ravens

239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)

240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)

241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)

242. Carolina Panthers

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)

244. Atlanta Falcons

245. New Orleans Saints

246. Pittsburgh Steelers

247. Jacksonville Jaguars

248. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota Vikings via Seattle Seahawks)

249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)

250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)

251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)

252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

255. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (Compensatory)

256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)