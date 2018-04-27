NFL Draft Round 4-7: Start time, TV schedule, draft order, online stream, time per pick, more

The final day of the 2018 NFL Draft is here, with the final four rounds of selections to be completed. The first two days were filled with trades and surprises, starting with the selection of Baker Mayfield as the first overall pick to the Cleveland Browns and carrying on throughout the three completed rounds.
During Saturday’s rounds, the picks will come faster and the prospects will move from sure starters to depth and sleeper picks. There are plenty of talented players to be added to the teams, so it will be a day worth watching.
Officially the “NFL Annual Selection Meeting,” the Draft is in Dallas this year, taking place in AT&T Stadium, the first time the Draft has been held in a stadium.
The full schedule for the rest of the Draft, including TV coverage, time per pick, the Dolphins’ draft order, and a link to the full draft order, is below:
2018 NFL Draft Schedule
Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds
When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm ET
TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app
Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7
Expected length: 7 hours
Miami Dolphins draft picks
Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall) - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd) - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd) - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
Round 4, Pick 23 (123rd) (from CLE via CAR)
Round 4, Pick 31 (131st) (from NE via PHI)
Round 6, Pick 35 (209th) (from LAR via KC)
Round 7, Pick 9 (227th) (from SF)
Round 7, Pick 11 (229th)
Round 1 Results
1. Cleveland Browns - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
5. Denver Broncos - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
7. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
8. Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
9. San Francisco 49ers - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
10. Arizona Cardinals (from Oakland Raiders) - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
11. Miami Dolphins - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Cincinnati Bengals via Buffalo Bills) - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
13. Washington Redskins - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
14. New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers) - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
15. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals) - Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
16. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
17. Los Angeles Chargers - Derwin James, S, Florida State
18. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
19. Dallas Cowboys - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
20. Detroit Lions - Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Billy Price, C, Ohio State
22. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens) - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) - Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia
24. Carolina Panthers - DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
25. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
26. Atlanta Falcons - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
27. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers) - Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
30. Minnesota Vikings - Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
31. New England Patriots - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
32. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns - Austin Corbett, OT, Nevada
34. New York Giants - Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
36. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Braden Smith, G, Auburn
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
39. Chicago Bears - James Daniels, C, Iowa
40. Denver Broncos - Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
41. Tennessee Titans (from Oakland Raiders) - Harold Landry, DE, BC
42. Miami Dolphins - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
43. Detroit Lions (from San Francisco 49ers via New England Patriots) - Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
44. San Francisco 49ers (from Washington Redskins) - Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
45. Green Bay Packers -Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
46. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Breeland Speaks, DT, Mississippi
47. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Krik, WR, Texas A&M
48. Los Angeles Chargers - Uchenna Nwosu, Edge, USC
49. Philadelphia Eagles (from New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks via Indianapolis Colts ) - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
50. Dallas Cowboys - Connor Williams, G, Texas
51. Chicago Bears (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) - Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
52. Indianapolis Colts (from Baltimore Ravens via Philadelphia Eagles) - Kemoko Turay, Edge Rutgers
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills) - MJ Stewart, DB, North Carolina
54. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Jesse Bates III, S, Wake Forest
55. Carolina Panthers - Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
56. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams via Buffalo Bills via Tampa Bay Buccaneers ) - Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
57. Oakland Raiders (from Tennessee Titans) - P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State
58. Atlanta Falcons - Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
59. Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints via San Francisco 49ers ) - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
60. Pittsburgh Steelers - James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
61. Jacksonville Jaguars - D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
62. Minnesota Vikings - Brian O’Neill, OL, Pitt
63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots) - Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
64. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles via Cleveland Browns ) - Tyqaun Lewis, DE, Ohio State
Round 3
65. Oakland Raiders (from Cleveland Browns via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens ) - Brandon Parker, T, North Carolina A&T
66. New York Giants - Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
67. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts) - Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
68. Houston Texans - Justin Reid, S, Stanford
69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills) - B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears) - Fred Warner, OLB, BYU
71. Denver Broncos - Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
72. New York Jets - Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.
73. Miami Dolphins - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
74. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers) - Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
75. Kansas City Chiefs (from Oakland Raiders via Baltimore Ravens) - Derrick Nnadi, OT, FSU
76. Arizona Cardinals (from Green Bay Packers via Seattle Seahawks via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
77. Cincinnati Bengals - Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
78. Cincinnati Bengals (from Washington Redskins via Kansas City Chiefs) - Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
79. Seattle Seahawks (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Rasheem Green, DE, USC
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks) - Martinas Rankin OT, Mississippi State
81. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
82. Detroit Lions -Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette
83. Baltimore Ravens - Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
84. Los Angeles Chargers -Justin Jones, DT, NC State
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills) - Rashaan Gaulden, S, Tennessee
86. Kansas City Chiefs - Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
87. Oakland Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams) - Arden Key, Edge, LSU
88. Carolina Panthers - Oren Burks, OLB, Vanderbilt
89. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans via Oakland Raiders) - Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
90. Atlanta Falcons - Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
91. New Orleans Saints - Tre’quan Smith, WR, UCF
92. Pittsburgh Steelers - Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
93. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Minnesota Vikings)- Alex Cappa, G, Humboldt State
95. San Francisco 49ers (from New England Patriots) - Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Mason Cole, C, Michigan
98. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory) - Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
100. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)) - Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson
Remaining Draft Order
Round 4
101. Carolina Panthers (from Cleveland Browns via Green Bay Packers) -
102. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Giants via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) -
103. Houston Texans -
104. Indianapolis Colts -
105. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears) -
106. Denver Broncos -
107. New York Jets -
108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) -
109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos) -
110. Oakland Raiders -
111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) -
112. Cincinnati Bengals -
113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) -
114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) -
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals) -
116. Dallas Cowboys -
117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) -
118. Baltimore Ravens -
119. Los Angeles Chargers -
120. Seattle Seahawks -
121. Buffalo Bills -
122. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) -
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers) -
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams) -
125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tennessee Titans via Baltimore Ravens) -
126. Atlanta Falcons -
127. New Orleans Saints -
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -
129. Jacksonville Jaguars -
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnsota Vikings) -
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles) -
132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) -
133. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) -
134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) -
135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory) -
136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory) -
137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) -
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns) -
139. New York Giants -
140. Indianapolis Colts -
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans) -
142. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos via Washington Redskins) -
143. New England Patriots (from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers) -
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
145. Chicago Bears -
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders) -
147. Carolina Panthers (from Miami Dolphins via New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers) -
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers) -
149. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) -
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) -
151. Cincinnati Bengals -
152. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders ) -
153. Detroit Lions -
154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) -
155. Los Angeles Chargers -
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks) -
157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys) -
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) -
159. Oakland Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via Cleveland Browns via New England Patriots) -
160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) -
161. Carolina Panthers -
162. Tennessee Titans -
163. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta Falcons via Denver Broncos ) -
164. New Orleans Saints -
165. Pittsburgh Steelers -
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars) -
167. Minnesota Vikings -
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots) -
169. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles) -
170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) -
171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) -
172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) -
173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)) -
174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) -
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns
176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants)
177. Houston Texans
178. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts)
179. New York Jets
180. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
181. Chicago Bears
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
184. San Francisco 49ers
185. Oakland Raiders
186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
190. Baltimore Ravens
191. Los Angeles Chargers
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Seattle Seahawks via Oakland Raiders )
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
196. Kansas City Chiefs
197. Carolina Panthers
198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans
200. Atlanta Falcons
201. New Orleans Saints
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
203. Jacksonville Jaguars
204. Minnesota Vikings
205. Washington Redskins (from New England Patriots via Cleveland Browns )
206. Philadelphia Eagles
207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory))
210. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory))
211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
212. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory))
213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
215. Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory))
216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
217. Los Angeles Rams (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory))
218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
220. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Giants via Pittsburgh Steelers )
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Houston Texans
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
224. Chicago Bears
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)
226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
228. Oakland Raiders
229. Miami Dolphins
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)
231. Washington Redskins
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)
235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Detroit Lions
238. Baltimore Ravens
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
244. Atlanta Falcons
245. New Orleans Saints
246. Pittsburgh Steelers
247. Jacksonville Jaguars
248. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota Vikings via Seattle Seahawks)
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)
251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
255. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (Compensatory)
256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)