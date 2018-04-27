NFL 2018 Draft grades: Miami Dolphins third round pick Jerome Baker poll

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2018 NFL Draft with three major needs. The checked off the safety need with Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round. The checked off the tight end need with Mike Gesicki in the second round. So, would they make it three for three with a linebacker in the third round?

Yes, they would. With the 73rd pick in the Draft, Miami selected Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker. They added an Ohio State linebacker, pairing him with his college teammate Raekwon McMillan who will return to the Dolphins after missing his rookie year due to injury, and giving them a tight end who should be able to play sideline-to-sideline and cover tight ends and running backs.

Miami has made sure they got the players they wanted at their top needs this year. Was Baker the right pick for the Dolphins in the third round? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.