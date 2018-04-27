2018 Miami Dolphins draft grade: Second-round pick Mike Gesicki poll

The Miami Dolphins used their first pick of the second night of the 2018 NFL Draft to select Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, Miami now has their pass-catching, seam-threatening tight end, and he should be able to come into the club and immediately have an impact on the offense. A non-blocking tight end, Gesicki could become a slot type of pass catcher, as well as the team’s primary red zone weapon.

The pick seems like a good one for Miami, immediately upgrading the passing attack as quarterback Ryan Tannehill comes back to the team. Gesicki should become a favorite target for Tannehill, and he should see plenty of playing time as a rookie.

How do you grade Miami’s selection of Gesicki? My grade would probably be a B+. He is not a perfect tight end, and the team will need to work on getting him to be a blocker in the run game so that he can do it, but it gives them exactly what they needed for the offense.

Vote in the poll and let us know why you gave that grade in the comments.