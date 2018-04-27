NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 3

The third round of the 2018 NFL Draft is getting ready to start. The second round was held earlier tonight, with lots of moves happening all over the board. Now, we continue the action with the third round.
You can join us right here to discuss all of the action tonight. We will keep this page updated with the picks and trades and you can use the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss with other fans.
And, in case you need it, here is all of the information about how to watch tonight’s first round:
2018 NFL Draft Schedule
Second & Third Rounds
When: Friday, April 27, 7 pm ET
TV Channels: ESPN2, Fox, and NFL Network
Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app
Time Per Pick: 7 minutes for Round 2, 5 minutes for Round 3
Expected length: 4 hours
Draft Order
Round 3
65. Oakland Raiders (from Cleveland Browns via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens ) - Brandon Parker, T, North Carolina A&T
66. New York Giants - Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
67. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts) - Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
68. Houston Texans - Justin Reid, S, Stanford
69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills) - B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears) - Fred Warner, OLB, BYU
71. Denver Broncos - Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
72. New York Jets - Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.
73. Miami Dolphins - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
74. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers) - Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
75. Kansas City Chiefs (from Oakland Raiders via Baltimore Ravens) - Derrick Nnadi, OT, FSU
76. Arizona Cardinals (from Green Bay Packers via Seattle Seahawks via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
77. Cincinnati Bengals - Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
78. Cincinnati Bengals (from Washington Redskins via Kansas City Chiefs) - Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
79. Seattle Seahawks (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Rasheem Green, DE, USC
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks) - Martinas Rankin OT, Mississippi State
81. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
82. Detroit Lions -Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette
83. Baltimore Ravens - Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
84. Los Angeles Chargers -Justin Jones, DT, NC State
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills) - Rashaan Gaulden, S, Tennessee
86. Kansas City Chiefs - Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
87. Oakland Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams) - Arden Key, Edge, LSU
88. Carolina Panthers - Oren Burks, OLB, Vanderbilt
89. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans via Oakland Raiders) - Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
90. Atlanta Falcons - Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
91. New Orleans Saints - Tre’quan Smith, WR, UCF
92. Pittsburgh Steelers - Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
93. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Minnesota Vikings)- Alex Cappa, G, Humboldt State
95. San Francisco 49ers (from New England Patriots) - Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Mason Cole, C, Michigan
98. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory) - Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
100. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)) - Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson
