NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 3

The third round of the 2018 NFL Draft is getting ready to start. The second round was held earlier tonight, with lots of moves happening all over the board. Now, we continue the action with the third round.

You can join us right here to discuss all of the action tonight. We will keep this page updated with the picks and trades and you can use the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss with other fans.

And, in case you need it, here is all of the information about how to watch tonight’s first round:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

Second & Third Rounds

When: Friday, April 27, 7 pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN2, Fox, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 7 minutes for Round 2, 5 minutes for Round 3

Expected length: 4 hours

Draft Order

Round 3

65. Oakland Raiders (from Cleveland Browns via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens ) - Brandon Parker, T, North Carolina A&T

66. New York Giants - Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

67. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts) - Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

68. Houston Texans - Justin Reid, S, Stanford

69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills) - B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears) - Fred Warner, OLB, BYU

71. Denver Broncos - Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

72. New York Jets - Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays St.

73. Miami Dolphins - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

74. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers) - Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

75. Kansas City Chiefs (from Oakland Raiders via Baltimore Ravens) - Derrick Nnadi, OT, FSU

76. Arizona Cardinals (from Green Bay Packers via Seattle Seahawks via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

77. Cincinnati Bengals - Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

78. Cincinnati Bengals (from Washington Redskins via Kansas City Chiefs) - Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

79. Seattle Seahawks (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders via Pittsburgh Steelers) - Rasheem Green, DE, USC

80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks) - Martinas Rankin OT, Mississippi State

81. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

82. Detroit Lions -Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette

83. Baltimore Ravens - Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

84. Los Angeles Chargers -Justin Jones, DT, NC State

85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills) - Rashaan Gaulden, S, Tennessee

86. Kansas City Chiefs - Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

87. Oakland Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams) - Arden Key, Edge, LSU

88. Carolina Panthers - Oren Burks, OLB, Vanderbilt

89. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans via Oakland Raiders) - Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

90. Atlanta Falcons - Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

91. New Orleans Saints - Tre’quan Smith, WR, UCF

92. Pittsburgh Steelers - Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

93. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Minnesota Vikings)- Alex Cappa, G, Humboldt State

95. San Francisco 49ers (from New England Patriots) - Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Mason Cole, C, Michigan

98. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory) - Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

100. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)) - Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson