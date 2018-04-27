NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 2

Tonight, the 2018 NFL Draft continues with the second and third round. Will the Miami Dolphins be able to make another selection as widely well regarded as their first-round pick, Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick? Who will still be on the board when Miami is on the clock?

The first round was a lot of fun, with trades all over the place - eight of them to be exact including the Pittsburgh Steelers sending wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders. Will we see the same type of movement in the second round tonight?

You can join us right here to discuss all of the action tonight. We will keep this page updated with the picks and trades and you can use the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss with other fans.

And, in case you need it, here is all of the information about how to watch tonight’s first round:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

Second & Third Rounds

When: Friday, April 27, 7 pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN2, Fox, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 7 minutes for Round 2, 5 minutes for Round 3

Expected length: 4 hours

Draft Order

Trades from Round 1:

TRADE 1 details - Bills give 12 and 53 and 56 to Buccaneers for the 7th pick.

TRADE 2 details - Cardinals give 15th, 79th, and 152nd pick to the Raiders for the 10th pick.

TRADE 3 details - Saints give the 27th, 147th, and 2019 1st round pick to Packers for 14.

TRADE 4 details - Bills give 22nd, and 65th to Ravens for 16th pick and 154th pick.

TRADE 5 details - Packers give 27th, 76th, and 186th picks to the Seahawks for 18th and 248th picks.

TRADE 6 - Steelers traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to Raiders for the 79th overall pick.

TRADE 7 details - Titans give Ravens 25th and 125th picks for the Ravens’ 22nd and 215th picks.

TRADE 8 details - Ravens send 52nd, 125th, and a 2019 second round pick to Eagles for 32nd pick.

Pre-Round 2 Trade:

TRADE 9 details - 49ers sent tackle Trent Brown and pick 143 to Patriots for pick 95.

Round 2 Order:

33. Cleveland Browns - Austin Corbett, OT, Nevada

34. New York Giants - Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

36. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Braden Smith, G, Auburn

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

39. Chicago Bears - James Daniels, C, Iowa

40. Denver Broncos - Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

41. TRADE 10 - Tennessee Titans (from Oakland Raiders) - Harold Landry, DE, BC

TRADE 10 details - Titans send 57th and 89th picks to Raiders for 41st pick.

42. Miami Dolphins - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

43. TRADE 11 - Detroit Lions (from San Francisco 49ers via New England Patriots) - Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

TRADE 11 details - Lions send 51 and 117 to the Patriots for 43.

44. TRADE 12 - San Francisco 49ers (from Washington Redskins) - Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

TRADE 12 details - 49ers send picks 59 and 74 to the Redskins for picks 44 and 142.

45. Green Bay Packers -Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

46. TRADE 13 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Breeland Speaks, DT, Mississippi

Trade 13 details - Chiefs send 54th and 78th picks to Bengals for 46th and 100th picks.

47. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Krik, WR, Texas A&M

48. Los Angeles Chargers - Uchenna Nwosu, Edge, USC

49. TRADE 14 - Philadelphia Eagles (from New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks via Indianapolis Colts ) - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

TRADE 14 details - Eagles send 52nd and 169th picks to Colts for 49th pick.

50. Dallas Cowboys - Connor Williams, G, Texas

51. TRADE 11 and TRADE 15 - Chicago Bears (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) - Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

TRADE 15 details - Bears send the 105th pick and a 2019 second-round pick to the Patriots for pick 51.

52. TRADE 8 and TRADE 14 - Indianapolis Colts (from Baltimore Ravens via Philadelphia Eagles) - Kemoko Turay, Edge Rutgers

53. TRADE 1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills) - MJ Stewart, DB, North Carolina

54. TRADE 13 - Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Jesse Bates III, S, Wake Forest

55. Carolina Panthers - Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

56. TRADE 1 and TRADE 16 - New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams via Buffalo Bills via Tampa Bay Buccaneers ) - Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

TRADE 16 details - Patriots send picks 63 and 117 to Buccaneers for 56th pick.

57. TRADE 10 - Oakland Raiders (from Tennessee Titans) - P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State

58. Atlanta Falcons - Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

59. TRADE 12 - Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints via San Francisco 49ers ) - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

60. Pittsburgh Steelers - James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

61. Jacksonville Jaguars - D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

62. Minnesota Vikings - Brian O’Neill, OL, Pitt

63. TRADE 16 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots) - Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

64. TRADE 17 - Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles via Cleveland Browns ) - Tyqaun Lewis, DE, Ohio State

TRADE 17 details -