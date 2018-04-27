2018 NFL Draft: 2nd round mock nails Dolphins pick

The first round of the NFL Draft last night saw the Miami Dolphins land Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick. Fitpatrick, who some had rated as high as the fifth prospect in this year’s class of prospects, should come in and give the Dolphins defense a boost from day one. Where will the Dolphins be looking in the second round? If they follow what Dan Kadar posted in his 2018 2nd Round Mock Draft, they should nail the pick.

Kadar starts with the Cleveland Browns using the first selection of the second day of the Draft to pick up LSU running back Derrius Guice. That is followed by the New York Giants adding UTEP guard Will Hernandez, then the Browns coming back and adding Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. The Indianapolis Colts use their back-to-back picks to add Georgia running back Nick Chubb and Stanford defensive lineman Harrison Phillips.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the 38th overall pick, add Texas tackle Connor Williams, with the Chicago Bears then picking Iowa center James Daniels. The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders hold the final two picks before Miami is back on the clock, with the teams selecting Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, respectively.

That leaves Miami perfectly place to select, with the 42nd overall pick, South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert. Kadar explains his pick, stating, “The Dolphins could have their choice of tight ends in the second round. If they want a good receiver, Goedert is arguably the best bet. He’s a better receiver than Mark Andrews of Oklahoma and a better classic tight end than Mike Gesicki of Penn State. Goedert dominated at South Dakota State with his size and athleticism. He gets off the line with ease, and has the speed to work up the field. He’s not just a big wide receiver, though. He plays with a good level of toughness and is a decent blocker.”

The selection of Goedert gives Miami the play-making tight end they need, an area that has long been a source of frustration for the club and the fans. It would mean in the first two picks of the Draft, the Dolphins have addressed the inability to cover tight ends, and found their own tight end to create mismatches.

The Draft could be perfectly set up for Miami to grab two highly touted talents at positions of need.

That sounds like a nailed second pick.