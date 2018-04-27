Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: Third round selection is Jerome Baker

Three rounds into the NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins are checking the block on everything they are doing. Have a need here? Have a need there? We can get those filled. Want to grab a top rated player? Well, check that out - it’s the same player. Miami is on a roll this selection process.
After adding Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round and Mike Gesicki in the second round, the Dolphins finished off their top three needs in the Draft with the selection of Jerome Baker, linebacker, Ohio State. He is most likely a weak-side linebacker, but he does have the coverage skills Miami may be looking to add into the defense this year. He has a blitz ability and he can go sideline to sideline well.
Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks
R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR)
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI)
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC)
R7.9 (227) (from SF)
R7.11 (229)
Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs
Early needs (Rounds 1-3)
1. Linebacker
2. Tight end 3. Safety
Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)
4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back
Late needs (Rounds 5-7)
8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker
No Needs
10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver
Poll
How do you grade the Miami Dolphins’ third-round pick of Jerome Baker?
This poll is closed
-
28%
A
-
50%
B
-
16%
C
-
2%
D
-
1%
F
