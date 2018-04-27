Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: Third round selection is Jerome Baker

Three rounds into the NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins are checking the block on everything they are doing. Have a need here? Have a need there? We can get those filled. Want to grab a top rated player? Well, check that out - it’s the same player. Miami is on a roll this selection process.

After adding Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round and Mike Gesicki in the second round, the Dolphins finished off their top three needs in the Draft with the selection of Jerome Baker, linebacker, Ohio State. He is most likely a weak-side linebacker, but he does have the coverage skills Miami may be looking to add into the defense this year. He has a blitz ability and he can go sideline to sideline well.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR)

R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI)

R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC)

R7.9 (227) (from SF)

R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker

2. Tight end

3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle

5. Quarterback

6. Cornerback

7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman

9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end

11. Wide receiver