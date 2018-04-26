NFL Draft 2018: Best players remaining for Round 2-3

The Miami Dolphins have made their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, picking up Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round. Now, the Draft pauses overnight before starting Friday night’s second- and third-rounds. Where are the Dolphins going to be looking?
Near the top of the best players remaining list are two tight ends who could be high on Miami’s radar. Oklahoma’s Mark Andrews and South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert could both come straight into Miami and assume the top spot on the depth chart. Add in Penn State’s Mike Gesicki, who is only a few spots below Goedert in Dan Kadar’s best players remaining list (see below), and there could be several options for the Dolphins, who pick 10th in the second-round.
They could also be looking at players like Iowa cornerback Josh Jacksonv, UTEP guard Will Hernandez, Iowa center James Daniels, or Virginia Tech defensive tackle Tim Settle. They still need to pick up a linebacker somewhere, but Kadar has the next group of linebackers, Texas’ Malik Jefferson, South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard, BYU’s Fred Warner, and Iowa’s Josey Jewell, some 50 prospects down on the rankings list. Could Miami wait until Round 3 to pick up a linebacker?
Here is the full list of Kadar’s best remaining players:
