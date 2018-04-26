NFL Draft 2018: First round grade for Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins stayed in their 11th overall pick position this year, despite lots of smoke about the team potentially trading up to grab a quarterback. Instead, they waited and they had one of the top defensive players in this year’s Draft fall into their laps. With the 11th overall selection, Miami added Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The selection appears to give Miami a safety who can cover tight ends, but can also be a true centerfield-type free safety. He can hit and stuff the run as a linebacker, or he can slide out as a cornerback and stay with receivers. He seems like a home run pick for the Dolphins.

As Lance Zierlein said on NFL.com, “Fitzpatrick turns up the intensity level as high as it will go and and rips off the knob until the game is over.” That does not mean Fitzpatrick is perfect, however. He has to make sure he works on his understanding of the scheme when he is asked to be a centerfielder, and he does allow players to get some separation out of breaks.

Overall, however, this is an A graded pick for me.

But, what are your thoughts on the selection? Was it the right pick? Was there someone else they should have selected?