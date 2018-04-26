NFL Draft Round 2 - 3: Start time, TV schedule, draft order, online stream, time per pick, more

We are officially one round into the 2018 NFL Draft, with Thursday night now complete and Friday’s second- and third-rounds to come. The Draft started with the Cleveland Browns selecting Baker Mayfield, and then, a few picks later, the trade madness started. By the end of the night, there had been eight trades.
Officially the “NFL Annual Selection Meeting,” the Draft will be held in Dallas this year, taking place in AT&T Stadium, the first time the Draft has been held in a stadium.
The full schedule for the rest of the Draft, including TV coverage, time per pick, the Dolphins’ draft order, and a link to the full draft order, is below:
2018 NFL Draft Schedule
Second & Third Rounds
When: Friday, April 27, 7 pm ET
TV Channels: ESPN2, Fox, and NFL Network
Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app
Time Per Pick: 7 minutes for Round 2, 5 minutes for Round 3
Expected length: 4 hours
Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds
When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm
TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app
Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7
Expected length: 7 hours
Miami Dolphins draft picks
Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall) - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd)
Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd)
Round 4, Pick 23 (123rd) (from CLE via CAR)
Round 4, Pick 31 (131st) (from NE via PHI)
Round 6, Pick 35 (209th) (from LAR via KC)
Round 7, Pick 9 (227th) (from SF)
Round 7, Pick 11 (229th)
Round 1 Results
1. Cleveland Browns - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
5. Denver Broncos - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
7. TRADE 1 - BUFFALO BILLS (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Trade 1 details - Bills give 12 and 53 and 56 to Buccaneers for the 7th pick.
8. Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
9. San Francisco 49ers - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
10. TRADE 2 - ARIZONA CARDINALS (from Oakland Raiders) - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Trade 2 details - Cardinals give 15th, 79th, and 152nd pick to the Raiders for the 10th pick.
11. Miami Dolphins - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
12. TRADE 1 - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS ( (from Cincinnati Bengals via Buffalo Bills) - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
13. Washington Redskins - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
14. TRADE 3 - New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers) - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
Trade 3 details - Saints give the 27th, 147th, and 2019 1st round pick to Packers for 14.
15. TRADE 2 - OAKLAND RAIDERS (from Arizona Cardinals) - Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
16. TRADE 4 - BUFFALO BILLS (from Baltimore Ravens) - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Trade 4 details - Bills give 22nd, and 65th to Ravens for 16th pick and 154th pick.
17. Los Angeles Chargers - Derwin James, S, Florida State
18. TRADE 5 - Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Trade 5 details - Packers give 27th, 76th, and 186th picks to the Seahawks for 18th and 248th picks.
19. Dallas Cowboys - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
20. Detroit Lions - Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Billy Price, C, Ohio State
22. Trade 4 and TRADE 7 - Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens) - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
TRADE 7 details - Titans give Ravens 25th and 125th picks for the Ravens’ 22nd and 215th picks.
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) - Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia
24. Carolina Panthers - DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
25. TRADE 7 - Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
26. Atlanta Falcons - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
27. TRADE 3 and TRADE 5 - SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (from New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers) - Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
30. Minnesota Vikings - Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
31. New England Patriots - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
32. TRADE 8 - Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
TRADE 8 details - Ravens send 52nd, 125th, and a 2019 second round pick to Eagles for 32nd pick.
Remaining Draft Order
ROUND 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Chicago Bears
40. Denver Broncos
41. Oakland Raiders
42. Miami Dolphins
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
44. Washington Redskins
45. Green Bay Packers
46. Cincinnati Bengals
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Los Angeles Chargers
49. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)
50. Dallas Cowboys
51. Detroit Lions
52. TRADE 8 - Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens)
53. TRADE 1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills)
54. Kansas City Chiefs
55. Carolina Panthers
56. TRADE 1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams via Buffalo Bills)
57. Tennessee Titans
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Minnesota Vikints
63. New England Patriots
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 3
65. TRADE 4 - Baltimore Ravens (from Cleveland Browns via Buffalo Bills)
66. New York Giants
67. Indianapolis Colts
68. Houston Texans
69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills)
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)
71. Denver Broncos
72. New York Jets
73. Miami Dolphins
74. San Francisco 49ers
75. Oakland Raiders
76. TRADE 5 - Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)
77. Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)
79. TRADE 2 and TRADE 6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders)
TRADE 6 details - Pittsburgh gives Oakland WR Martavis Bryant in exchange for Oakland’s 79th overall pick.
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
81. Dallas Cowboys
82. Detroit Lions
83. Baltimore Ravens
84. Los Angeles Chargers
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)
86. Kansas City Chiefs
87. Los Angeles Rams
88. Carolina Panthers
89. Tennessee Titans
90. Atlanta Falcons
91. New Orleans Saints
92. Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Jacksonville Jaguars
95. New England Patriots
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)
97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
98. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
100. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
Round 4
101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103. Houston Texans
104. Indianapolis Colts
105. Chicago Bears
106. Denver Broncos
107. New York Jets
108. New York Giants
109. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
110. Oakland Raiders
111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
112. Cincinnati Bengals
113. Washington Redskis
114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)
116. Dallas Cowboys
117. Detroit Lions
118. Baltimore Ravens
119. Los Angeles Chargers
120. Seattle Seahawks
121. Buffalo Bills
122. Kansas City Chiefs
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers)
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
125. Trade 7 and 8 - Philadelphia Eagles (from Tennessee Titans via Baltimore Ravens)
126. Atlanta Falcons
127. New Orleans Saints
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
129. Jacksonville Jaguars
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnsota Vikings)
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)
132. Philadelphia Eagles
133. Green Bay Pacers (Compensatory)
134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory)
136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory)
137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
139. New York Giants
140. Indianapolis Colts
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)
142. Denver Broncos
143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145. Chicago Bears
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
147. TRADE 3 - Green Bay Packers (from Miami Dolphins via New Orleans Saints)
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)
149. Washington Redskins
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
151. Cincinnati Bengals
152. TRADE 2 - Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
153. Detroit Lions
154. TRADE 4 - Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens)
155. Los Angeles Chargers
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks)
157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
159. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns through Kansas City Chiefs)
160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
161. Carolina Pantherss
162. Tennessee Titans
163. Denver Broncos (from Atlanta Falcons)
164. New Orleans Saints
165. Pittsburgh Steelers
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
167. Minnesota Vikings
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)
169. Philadelphia Eagles
170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
173. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns
176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants)
177. Houston Texans
178. Indianapolis Colts
179. New York Jets
180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181. Chicago Bears
182. Denver Broncos
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
184. San Francisco 49ers
185. Oakland Raiders
186. TRADE 5 - Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
188. Washington Redskins
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
190. Baltimore Ravens
191. Los Angeles Chargers
192. Oakland Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
196. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City Chiefs)
197. Carolina Panthres
198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans
200. Atlanta Falcons
201. New Orleans Saints
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
203. Jacksonville Jaguars
204. Minnesota Vikings
205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)
206. Philadelphia Eagles
207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory))
210. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
212. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
215. Trade 7 - Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory))
216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
217. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Houston Texans
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
224. Chicago Bears
225. Denver Broncos
226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
228. Oakland Raiders
229. Miami Dolphins
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)
231. Washington Redskins
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)
235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Detroit Lions
238. Baltimore Ravens
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
244. Atlanta Falcons
245. New Orleans Saints
246. Pittsburgh Steelers
247. Jacksonville Jaguars
248. TRADE 5 - Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota Vikings via Seattle Seahawks)
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)
251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
255. TRADE 1 - Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (Compensatory)
256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)
