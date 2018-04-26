When will the Dolphins make the 11th overall pick in the Draft? We try to time it

The Miami Dolphins hold the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. What time will they be making that pick? We try to figure out when the Dolphins’ selection will be announced based on when the past picks were made.

In the first round, each team is given ten minutes on the clock to make their pick. With the 11th selection, the Dolphins could have to wait 110 minutes (assuming all 10 before the Dolphins, plus Miami’s ten minutes use the full alloted time). That would work out to 9:50pm ET for Miami’s selection. However, teams do not actually use the full ten minutes (most of the time), so when will Miami be selecting?

I went back through the last five drafts and pulled the closest time I could find to when a pick was made. There is some error in this, because it could have taken several minutes between the pick being announced and the posting of an article saying that pick was made, but it seems to be about right. Those picks were:

Based on those times, the average time of Miami’s 11th pick being announced should be 9:29pm ET. Basically, 1.5 hours into the Draft, the Dolphins should be making their pick.

Of course, to be on the safe side, maybe just watch the whole thing rather than trying to time up just the one selection.