NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 1

It is finally time! The 2018 NFL Draft is here and we can begin piecing together how the selection process will actually play out after months of mock drafts and speculation. Will the Cleveland Browns use the first and fourth picks on quarterbacks? Will Baker Mayfield be the first pick? Is Josh Allen’s draft stock shot after tweets from when he was a kid surfaced? Who will be on the board for the Miami Dolphins with the 11th pick?

You can join us right here to discuss all of the action tonight. If it is anything like last year’s first round, it will be a crazy night. We will keep this page updated with the picks and trades and you can use the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss with other fans.

And, in case you need it, here is all of the information about how to watch tonight’s first round:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

First Round

When: Thursday, April 26, 8pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 10 minutes

Expected length: 3.5 hours

Draft Order

ROUND 1

1. Cleveland Browns - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) - Sam Darnold, QB, USC

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

5. Denver Broncos - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

7. TRADE 1 - BUFFALO BILLS (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Trade 1 details - Bills give 12 and 53 and 56 to Buccaneers for the 7th pick.

8. Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

9. San Francisco 49ers - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

10. TRADE 2 - ARIZONA CARDINALS (from Oakland Raiders) - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Trade 2 details - Cardinals give 15th, 79th, and 152nd pick to the Raiders for the 10th pick.

11. Miami Dolphins - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

12. TRADE 1 - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS ( (from Cincinnati Bengals via Buffalo Bills) - Vita Vea, DT, Washington

13. Washington Redskins - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

14. TRADE 3 - New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers) - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Trade 3 details - Saints give the 27th, 147th, and 2019 1st round pick to Packers for 14.

15. TRADE 2 - OAKLAND RAIDERS (from Arizona Cardinals) - Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

16. TRADE 4 - BUFFALO BILLS (from Baltimore Ravens) - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Trade 4 details - Bills give 22nd, and 65th to Ravens for 16th pick and 154th pick.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Derwin James, S, Florida State

18. TRADE 5 - Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Trade 5 details - Packers give 27th, 76th, and 186th picks to the Seahawks for 18th and 248th picks.

19. Dallas Cowboys - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

20. Detroit Lions - Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Billy Price, C, Ohio State

22. Trade 4 and TRADE 7 - Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs via Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens) - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

TRADE 7 details - Titans give Ravens 25th and 125th picks for the Ravens’ 22nd and 215th picks.

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) - Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia

24. Carolina Panthers - DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

25. TRADE 7 - Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

26. Atlanta Falcons - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

27. TRADE 3 and TRADE 5 - SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (from New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers) - Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

30. Minnesota Vikings - Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

31. New England Patriots - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

32. TRADE 8 - Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

TRADE 8 details - Ravens send 52nd, 125th, and a 2019 second round pick to Eagles for 32nd pick.

*TRADE 6 - Steelers traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to Raiders for the 79th overall pick.