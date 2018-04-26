Todd McShay final mock draft 2018: Miami Dolphins looking defense

Earlier today, we took a look at the final 2018 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. Of course, ESPN’s Todd McShay was not going to be outdone, and he also posted his final mock draft of 2018. Does he differ from Kiper when it comes to the Miami Dolphins pick?

No.

McShay has Sam Darnold (Cleveland Browns), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Baker Mayfield (New York Jets), Bradley Chubb (Browns), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Derwin James (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Roquan Smith (Chicago Bears), Minkah Fitzpatrick (San Francisco 49ers), and Josh Rosen (Arizona Cardinals) all off the board when Miami picks with the 11th selection. McShay then has Miami picking the same player as Kiper:

11. Miami Dolphins Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech The Dolphins haven’t been able to cover at the linebacker position for years. Edmunds provides some relief and has excellent physical tools. Vita Vea is another option here.

This may actually make more sense for the Dolphins with how the board fell than in Kiper’s mock, even though they both land at the same player. Without Rosen, Fitzpatrick, Smith, James, and Nelson on the board, Miami’s top options are likely Edmunds or Vea here. Maybe a pick of Lamar Jackson could pop in here, but again, I do not feel Miami is making a first-round quarterback pick.

Edmunds gives Miami the third starting linebacker that they need. It is a smart pick, especially with the board facing the Dolphins.