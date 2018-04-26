The Phinsider consensus Miami Dolphins draft board

It is Draft Day! The months of preparation, speculation, rumors, and guesses will come to an end tonight, with the first 32 picks of the three-day selection process coming over about 3.5 hours. While mock drafts are the main focus right now as people try to project the picks of first round, we decided to build a “consensus” big board for the Miami Dolphins with the 11th overall pick.

Josh Sutton, Clint Clearwater, Brandon Carusillo, Josh Houtz, and I all ranked our top 11 prospects for the Dolphins. I then averaged the results and we have a 13-man big-board.

(If a player was not listed in a ranking, I gave him a 12 value for the purpose of coming up with an average.)

Here is our consensus draft bog board from The Phinsider to the Dolphins:

Baker Mayfield , QB, Oklahoma Saquon Barkley , RB, Penn State Josh Rosen , QB, UCLA Minkah Fitzpatrick , S, Alabama Sam Darnold , QB, USC Quenton Nelson , G, Notre Dame Bradley Chubb , DE, North Carolina Roquan Smith , LB, Georgia Tremaine Edmunds , LB, Virginia Tech Derwin James , S, Florida State Lamar Jackson , QB, Louisville Denzel Ward , CB, Ohio State Vita Vea , DT, Washington

I think it actually came out pretty well, with players who the team will likely have no chance at selecting still ranking near the top. We all were a little different, from the top of the board all the way through Denzel Ward, Vita Vea, and Lamar Jackson, all of whom only appeared on some of the boards, but the averages could be fairly well used as a “best player available” tracker.

Before we ask for your rankings or your thoughts on the consensus big board, here are the five individual rankings from each of us:

Individual Big Boards 2018 Rank Kevin Sutton Clint Brandon Houtz Rank Kevin Sutton Clint Brandon Houtz 1 Josh Rosen Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield 2 Baker Mayfield Josh Rosen Saquon Barkley Sam Darnold Saquon Barkley 3 Minkah Fitzpatrick Saquon Barkley Sam Darnold Quenton Nelson Minkah Fitzpatrick 4 Saquon Barkley Sam Darnold Minkah Fitzpatrick Bradley Chubb Bradley Chubb 5 Quenton Nelson Tremaine Edmunds Josh Rosen Roquan Smith Quenton Nelson 6 Sam Darnold Minkah Fitzpatrick Roquan Smith Tremaine Edmunds Josh Rosen 7 Tremain Edmunds Roquan Smith Bradley Chubb Saquon Barkley Roquan Smith 8 Roquan Smith Bradley Chubb Quenton Nelson Derwin James Lamar Jackson 9 Derwin James Derwin James Tremaine Edmunds Josh Rosen Derwin James 10 Bradley Chubb Denzel Ward Derwin James Minkah Fitzpatrick Tremaine Edmunds 11 Vita Vea Lamar Jackson Denzel Ward Vita Vea Denzel Ward

So now it is your turn. Did we get it right? How would you make an 11-man big board? Use the comments below to let us know.