Peter Schrager three-round mock draft for Miami Dolphins

The NFL Draft will finally arrive tomorrow night, ending the 2018 Mock Draft Season. Before we get to that start, however, there are plenty of mock drafts to analyze between now and then. This morning, NFL.com released a three-round mock draft from Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football host.

For the Miami Dolphins, he starts the mock with the team adding a potential game-changer on defense, With the 11th pick, Schrager has Miami selecting Alabama safety Minka Fitzpatrick. He explained the selection, writing, “Adam Gase is a Nick Saban disciple. If one of Saban’s favorite, most versatile players slips to 11, look for Gase to scoop him up. Miami’s rumored to have interest in a few of the quarterbacks, too, but I have them hanging tight and going with Fitzpatrick.”

The selection would give Miami a player who could be used as a cornerback, a safety, or even a linebacker, and it would be someone who should be able to start from day one, even with the team currently having Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald at safety.

In the second round, Schrager has Miami adding Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk. While Schrager does not explain the pick, it seems like he is looking to give Miami a slot receiver that could ultimately replace Jarvis Landry’s role on the team. It is not the pick I would have had here, given the team’s need for a linebacker and tight end, but Kirk could become a special player if he is able to tap into the same slot role Landry had.

In the third round, Schrager adds another position that may not actually be a need for Miami. With the 73rd pick, he has Miami selecting Wake Forest defensive end Duke Ejiofor. The Dolphins could look to move Ejiofor inside to defensive tackle, giving him time to add muscle to play inside, but he needs to be developed. He uses his hand strength to get through the offensive line, and he does have several different rushing moves, but he is not the quickest pass rusher - definitely not in the Cameron Wake mold. He does appear to understand his role against the run, which could be a key attribute the Dolphins would like.

I would like to think the Dolphins would come out of the first three rounds of the Draft with more questions answered than what Schrager has done in this mock draft. It is not a horrible draft, but it does feel like the team would still be missing something heading into the season if these were their first three selections.