Phinsider Radio – The latest news from Tony Pauline, Arif Hasan, Derrik Klassen and a surprise from Benjamin Allbright

This week on Phinsider Radio, we’ve compiled an all-star lineup to give you the latest news and information regarding the Miami Dolphins.

Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) gives us the latest rumors regarding the first round of the NFL Draft, including what he’s hearing about Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen. Where will Baker Mayfield end up? Most likely in the AFC East, but will it be with the Dolphins? If it’s not Mayfield or even Rosen for Miami, what mid-round guy makes sense for Miami? Pauline answers that question and gives insight as to what tight ends the Dolphins may be looking at.

Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) joins us this week on Phinsider Radio to talk about his consensus big board and how we can look at the other mock drafts and big boards leading into the draft. He uses that data to talk to us about several players who may be a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. He also speaks about several players who may be slipping under the radar.

Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) also joined us to talk about the quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Does he think Miami can afford to draft a quarterback in the first round? His answer deals with financials, but he also gives good insight on Ryan Tannehill. But, he does compare him to another quarterback who has had a string of bad luck. Who’s the comparison and is it warranted? If the Dolphins don’t go quarterback in round one, who are some other guys they can pick up in the middle rounds? He gives his answers and there is no shortage of guys with a lot of potential.

The interview with Ben Allbright is a bombshell and it’s one you want to get to as soon as possible. He drops a name for the Dolphins at 11 that really no one is talking about. If this is in fact the pick for Miami at 11, I am sure that the Dolphins fan base will erupt in anger. Who is it? Tune in to find out. Hint: The interview begins around the 49 minute mark.

To end the show, we answer your questions from Twitter and give you our best/worst possible selections for Miami in the first round.

This is the one episode you won’t want to miss as we head into the NFL Draft.