The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles, Pick #32

The Philadelphia Eagles are now on the clock...

By Clintclearwater
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Philadelphia Eagles needs are linebacker, o-line depth, running back depth, tight end, and possibly a wide receiver.

Possible Picks

  • Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
  • Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
  • Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
  • Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
  • Justin Reid, S, Stanford
  • Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  22. Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
  23. New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  24. Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  25. Tennessee Titans - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  26. Atlanta Falcons - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
  27. New Orleans Saints - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
  30. Minnesota Vikings - Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
  31. New England Patriots - Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.

Poll

With the 31st pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select...

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
    (11 votes)
  • 11%
    Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
    (9 votes)
  • 26%
    Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
    (21 votes)
  • 33%
    Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
    (26 votes)
  • 6%
    Justin Reid, S, Stanford
    (5 votes)
  • 7%
    Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
    (6 votes)
78 votes total Vote Now

