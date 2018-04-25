The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles, Pick #32

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Philadelphia Eagles needs are linebacker, o-line depth, running back depth, tight end, and possibly a wide receiver.

Possible Picks

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Kolton Miller , OT, UCLA

Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Mike Hughes , CB, UCF

Draft Results