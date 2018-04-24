2018 NFL Draft: Top 10 Sleepers

1. John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
Kelly, who is one my favorite players in this draft, is my top ‘sleeper’ pick. He plays with toughness, passion, intensity, he’s quicker than fast, solid hands; I think he’s a very well-rounded back. His size does concern me, but I’d draft him in a heartbeat.
2. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado St.
Gallup could end up being a 2nd round pick, but I still think he’s under-valued. I think he’s smooth route runner, good hands, hard to bring down; but the thing I like most about him is the heart you can see in the way he plays the game. I have a solid 2nd round grade on him and I think he will contribute early in his NFL career.
3. Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
Yiadom is a bigger CB that is tough, has good hand use, not afraid to tackle and plays hard. I think his hips are a little tight, and his quickness isn’t elite, but Yiadom is an underrated player that would be a steal in the middle rounds of this draft.
4. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
I think Wadley is a really good RB. I think he’s got good vision, awesome footwork, good quickness, can catch the ball, and take it to the house. I really like his cutting ability and toughness. This is an amazing RB class; so Wadley doesn’t much attention, but he will be a difference maker in his first year in the NFL.
5. Cedric Wilson, WR, Boise St
Cedric Wilson is another smooth runner that is very similar to Gallup. I think he’s quick, a playmaker, good hands, and a really good runner after the catch. I think he’s very underrated and also could be an early contributor in his career.
6. Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi St.
Thomas is not a flashy pick, but he’s a very well-rounded TE. He’s a very good blocker, (one of the best in this draft), can catch the ball and is pretty athletic for a big guy. His stats don’t blow you away, and his numbers won’t wow anyone, but I tell you what I see an NFL future in this young man.
7. Cole Madison, G, Washington St.
Madison was a RT in college that projects to be a guard in the NFL. I think he’s a quick guy, pretty athletic and his film is really pretty solid. I don’t think he’s ready to start right away, but I see him as a potential starter in a year or 2.
8. Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo
Woodside is a guy that doesn’t get a lot of attention. I tell you what though, I really like this guy. I think he’s very accurate and has pretty good mobility. I think his footwork needs work and he’s a little undersized, but I think he’s got good potential and could be a development type guy that would add a lot of value to the Dolphins.
9. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas St.
D.J. Reed is a tough CB that is a great tackler and has a feisty style of play. I really like his film, it’s fun to watch. I think he brings instant value to special teams and potential to develop into a quality slot CB. His biggest negative is his size, but Reed is talented and isn’t getting the attention he deserves.
10. Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
Cichy is a smart, hardworking leader for the Wisconsin defense. His instincts are elite, intangibles are off the charts, I think he’s flies to the ball and is a great tackler. However, there are major medical concerns though and I really don’t know where to place him. One tidbit on him; this past season, he was out due to injury, and instead of sitting out, he had a head-set on, in the defensive huddle on the sideline coaching. That really stood out to me. He loves and understands the game.
