2018 NFL Draft: Top 10 Sleepers

1. John Kelly , RB, Tennessee

Kelly, who is one my favorite players in this draft, is my top ‘sleeper’ pick. He plays with toughness, passion, intensity, he’s quicker than fast, solid hands; I think he’s a very well-rounded back. His size does concern me, but I’d draft him in a heartbeat.

2. Michael Gallup , WR, Colorado St.

Gallup could end up being a 2nd round pick, but I still think he’s under-valued. I think he’s smooth route runner, good hands, hard to bring down; but the thing I like most about him is the heart you can see in the way he plays the game. I have a solid 2nd round grade on him and I think he will contribute early in his NFL career.

3. Isaac Yiadom , CB, Boston College

Yiadom is a bigger CB that is tough, has good hand use, not afraid to tackle and plays hard. I think his hips are a little tight, and his quickness isn’t elite, but Yiadom is an underrated player that would be a steal in the middle rounds of this draft.

4. Akrum Wadley , RB, Iowa

I think Wadley is a really good RB. I think he’s got good vision, awesome footwork, good quickness, can catch the ball, and take it to the house. I really like his cutting ability and toughness. This is an amazing RB class; so Wadley doesn’t much attention, but he will be a difference maker in his first year in the NFL.

5. Cedric Wilson, WR, Boise St

Cedric Wilson is another smooth runner that is very similar to Gallup. I think he’s quick, a playmaker, good hands, and a really good runner after the catch. I think he’s very underrated and also could be an early contributor in his career.

6. Jordan Thomas , TE, Mississippi St.

Thomas is not a flashy pick, but he’s a very well-rounded TE. He’s a very good blocker, (one of the best in this draft), can catch the ball and is pretty athletic for a big guy. His stats don’t blow you away, and his numbers won’t wow anyone, but I tell you what I see an NFL future in this young man.

7. Cole Madison , G, Washington St.

Madison was a RT in college that projects to be a guard in the NFL. I think he’s a quick guy, pretty athletic and his film is really pretty solid. I don’t think he’s ready to start right away, but I see him as a potential starter in a year or 2.

8. Logan Woodside , QB, Toledo

Woodside is a guy that doesn’t get a lot of attention. I tell you what though, I really like this guy. I think he’s very accurate and has pretty good mobility. I think his footwork needs work and he’s a little undersized, but I think he’s got good potential and could be a development type guy that would add a lot of value to the Dolphins.

9. D.J. Reed , CB, Kansas St.

D.J. Reed is a tough CB that is a great tackler and has a feisty style of play. I really like his film, it’s fun to watch. I think he brings instant value to special teams and potential to develop into a quality slot CB. His biggest negative is his size, but Reed is talented and isn’t getting the attention he deserves.

10. Jack Cichy , LB, Wisconsin

Cichy is a smart, hardworking leader for the Wisconsin defense. His instincts are elite, intangibles are off the charts, I think he’s flies to the ball and is a great tackler. However, there are major medical concerns though and I really don’t know where to place him. One tidbit on him; this past season, he was out due to injury, and instead of sitting out, he had a head-set on, in the defensive huddle on the sideline coaching. That really stood out to me. He loves and understands the game.