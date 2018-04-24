The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots, Pick #31

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

After making their selection at #23 with the drafting of tackle Connor Williams the Patriots can check off that need. The Patriots could look to add a cornerback, linebacker, quarterback, or safety here.

Possible Picks

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Kolton Miller , OT, UCLA

, OT, UCLA Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Mike Hughes , CB, UCF

Draft Results