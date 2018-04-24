2018 NFL Draft Round 1: Start time, TV schedule, draft order, online streamtime per pick, more

The opening night of the 2018 NFL Draft is this Thursday, starting the three-day process to select 256 college prospects into the NFL. The Cleveland Browns will open the Draft with the first pick, then turn around and also make the fourth pick. The two New York teams, the Giants followed by the Jets, will select in between the two Browns picks.

Last year’s first round was a trade-filled event, with the Chicago Bears starting the fun moving up one position to select Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick. The Browns traded back several times in the round, then one trade up, and made three first-day picks, adding Myles Garrett with the first overall pick, then Jabrill Peppers with the 25th pick and David Njoku with the 29th pick. Will Thursday night include the same type of trade madness?

Officially the “NFL Annual Selection Meeting,” the Draft will be held in Dallas this year, taking place in AT&T Stadium, the first time the Draft has been held in a stadium.

The full schedule for the rest of the Draft, including TV coverage, time per pick, the Dolphins’ draft order, and a link to the full draft order, is below:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

First Round

When: Thursday, April 26, 8pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 10 minutes

Expected length: 3.5 hours

Second & Third Rounds

When: Friday, April 27, 7 pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN2, Fox, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 7 minutes for Round 2, 5 minutes for Round 3

Expected length: 4 hours

Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm

TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7

Expected length: 7 hours

Miami Dolphins draft picks

Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall)

Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd)

Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd)

Round 4, Pick 23 (123rd) (from CLE via CAR)

Round 4, Pick 31 (131st) (from NE via PHI)

Round 6, Pick 35 (209th) (from LAR via KC)

Round 7, Pick 9 (227th) (from SF)

Round 7, Pick 11 (229th)

Full Draft Order

ROUND 1

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikints

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

ROUND 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

36. Indianapolis Colts

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Chicago Bears

40. Denver Broncos

41. Oakland Raiders

42. Miami Dolphins

43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)

44. Washington Redskins

45. Green Bay Packers

46. Cincinnati Bengals

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Los Angeles Chargers

49. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)

50. Dallas Cowboys

51. Detroit Lions

52. Baltimore Ravens

53. Buffalo Bills

54. Kansas City Chiefs

55. Carolina Panthers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)

57. Tennessee Titans

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

62. Minnesota Vikints

63. New England Patriots

64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 3

65. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)

66. New York Giants

67. Indianapolis Colts

68. Houston Texans

69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills)

70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)

71. Denver Broncos

72. New York Jets

73. Miami Dolphins

74. San Francisco 49ers

75. Oakland Raiders

76. Green Bay Packers

77. Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)

79. Arizona Cardinals

80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)

81. Dallas Cowboys

82. Detroit Lions

83. Baltimore Ravens

84. Los Angeles Chargers

85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)

86. Kansas City Chiefs

87. Los Angeles Rams

88. Carolina Panthers

89. Tennessee Titans

90. Atlanta Falcons

91. New Orleans Saints

92. Pittsburgh Steelers

93. Jacksonville Jaguars

94. Minnesota Vikings

95. New England Patriots

96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)

97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

98. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)

100. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

Round 4

101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

103. Houston Texans

104. Indianapolis Colts

105. Chicago Bears

106. Denver Broncos

107. New York Jets

108. New York Giants

109. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

110. Oakland Raiders

111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

112. Cincinnati Bengals

113. Washington Redskis

114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)

116. Dallas Cowboys

117. Detroit Lions

118. Baltimore Ravens

119. Los Angeles Chargers

120. Seattle Seahawks

121. Buffalo Bills

122. Kansas City Chiefs

123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers)

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)

125. Tennessee Titans

126. Atlanta Falcons

127. New Orleans Saints

128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

129. Jacksonville Jaguars

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnsota Vikings)

131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)

132. Philadelphia Eagles

133. Green Bay Pacers (Compensatory)

134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory)

136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory)

137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

Round 5

138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

139. New York Giants

140. Indianapolis Colts

141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)

142. Denver Broncos

143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

145. Chicago Bears

146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)

147. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)

148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)

149. Washington Redskins

150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

151. Cincinnati Bengals

152. Arizona Cardinals

153. Detroit Lions

154. Baltimore Ravens

155. Los Angeles Chargers

156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks)

157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)

158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

159. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns through Kansas City Chiefs)

160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

161. Carolina Pantherss

162. Tennessee Titans

163. Denver Broncos (from Atlanta Falcons)

164. New Orleans Saints

165. Pittsburgh Steelers

166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

167. Minnesota Vikings

168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)

169. Philadelphia Eagles

170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

173. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

Round 6

175. Cleveland Browns

176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants)

177. Houston Texans

178. Indianapolis Colts

179. New York Jets

180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

181. Chicago Bears

182. Denver Broncos

183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

184. San Francisco 49ers

185. Oakland Raiders

186. Green Bay Packers

187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

188. Washington Redskins

189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)

190. Baltimore Ravens

191. Los Angeles Chargers

192. Oakland Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)

193. Dallas Cowboys

194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)

196. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City Chiefs)

197. Carolina Panthres

198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

199. Tennessee Titans

200. Atlanta Falcons

201. New Orleans Saints

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

203. Jacksonville Jaguars

204. Minnesota Vikings

205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)

206. Philadelphia Eagles

207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)

210. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

212. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

215. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)

216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

217. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

Round 7

219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)

220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Houston Texans

223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

224. Chicago Bears

225. Denver Broncos

226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

228. Oakland Raiders

229. Miami Dolphins

230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)

231. Washington Redskins

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)

234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)

235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

236. Dallas Cowboys

237. Detroit Lions

238. Baltimore Ravens

239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)

240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)

241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)

242. Carolina Panthers

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)

244. Atlanta Falcons

245. New Orleans Saints

246. Pittsburgh Steelers

247. Jacksonville Jaguars

248. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)

249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)

250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)

251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)

252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)

256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)