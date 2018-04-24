2018 Miami Dolphins draft pick order

The NFL Draft is two days away, with the entire selection process spread over three days. Thursday night will feature the first round, while Friday night will be Rounds 2 and 3, and Saturday afternoon will feature rounds 4 through 7. When will the Miami Dolphins be on the clock?

Below, we have each of the Dolphins’ draft picks. They currently have eight picks over the seven rounds, including two picks in the fourth round and two in the seventh. They have no fifth round pick.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall)

Round 2, Pick 10 (42nd)

Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd)

Round 4, Pick 23 (123rd) (from CLE via CAR)

Round 4, Pick 31 (131st) (from NE via PHI)

Round 6, Pick 35 (209th) (from LAR via KC)

Round 7, Pick 9 (227th) (from SF)

Round 7, Pick 11 (229th)

During the Draft, we will be running a live chat here on The Phinsider, as well as updating all the rumors, speculation, trades, and picks the Dolphins make. Be sure to come hang out with us.