The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Minnesota Vikings, Pick #30

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Minnesota Vikings top needs are cornerback, offensive line (tackle or guard), safety, wide receiver, and a tight end to complement Kyle Rudolph.

Possible Picks

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Kolton Miller , OT, UCLA

Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Mike Hughes , CB, UCF

Draft Results