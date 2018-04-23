Dolphins are scouting star kickers Joseph & Pineiro, among others

When Cody Parkey departed for Chicago earlier this offseason, a clear need was formed for Miami special teams coach Darren Rizzi’s unit. According to recent reports, Rizzi was been tireless in his search for the Dolphins’ next kicker.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that former Seahawks and Vikings kicker Blair Walsh was brought in to Davie for a visit, but it appears the Dolphins have chose to go in a different direction. Since then, the coaching staff and scouts have met with three different college prospects, all of whom have the potential to land in Miami this offseason. Early this month, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote that the team met with former Auburn standout Daniel Carlson, a top prospect who has the potential to be selected in the later rounds of this year’s draft.

However, recent reports have the Dolphins eyeing two other prospects, both of whom hail from sunny South Florida. Adam Beasley, also of the Miami Herald, reported that Rizzi has met with University of Florida prospect Eddy Pineiro, who was one of the top legs in college football this past season. Sirius XM sports radio host Craig Mish replied to Beasley’s tweet, saying that the Dolphins are also in on former FAU star Greg Joseph. Joseph is the highest scoring player in FAU history and may possibly be signed as an undrafted free agent following this week’s draft. Mish went on to mention that he believes that either Pineiro or Joseph will likely end up a part of training camp in Miami this summer.

With the draft rapidly approaching, rumors are flying all over the place and all reports must be taken with a grain of salt. However, it goes without saying that kicker is a void on Miami’s roster that is bound to be filled soon.