Miami Dolphins draft picks over last ten years

The NFL Draft will finally arrive this Thursday, with the Miami Dolphins picking 11th in the first round. Last week, we took a look at the last ten years of the 11th overall pick, with players like J.J. Watt, Dontari Poe, and, last year, Marshon Lattimore being selected in that spot.

We change the historical look back at the Draft today by switching it to a ten-year review of the Dolphins’ picks. This ranges from last year’s selection of Charles Harris all-the-way back to the first-overall selection of Jake Long. How has Miami drafted in the first round? We review now.

2017

Pick 22: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Harris was picked in the first round, knowing the Dolphins were deep at defensive end and that he would need some time to develop. The biggest concern surrounding Harris was his ability to set the edge against the run. Throughout the year, he say more and more playing time, appearing in all 16 games with two starts, and he did progress in his ability to play the run. He finished his rookie season with two passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two sacks, and 19 tackles.

2016

Pick 13: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss

Tunsil being available for the Dolphins was a surprise, giving them a player who had been in discussions for the first-overall selection. In two seasons, Tunsil has played left guard and left tackle. He played well as a rookie, primarily at guard, allowing the team to start Branden Albert at left tackle. Last year, Tunsil moved to back to his natural position at left tackle, but it took him some time to readjust to being on the outside. He has played in 29 games for the Dolphins, missing two games as a rookie and one last year. He comes back this year as the starting left tackle, and he should be ready to take a step forward as a franchise left tackle.

2015

Pick 14: DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville

Parker could be in the running for the most frustrating recent first-round pick for the Dolphins if not for the 2013 selection. Parker has shown flashes of the brilliance that made him the 14th overall pick, but he seems to shy away from the game if he is not 100 percent healthy. In three seasons, he has played in 43 games with 24 starts, recording 139 receptions for 1,908 yards with eight touchdowns.

2014

Pick 19: Ja’Wuan James, OT, Tennessee

James’ contract was a debate this offseason, whether or not the Dolphins should utilize the fifth-year option on James. He has been a solid starting right tackle when he has played since being selected in 2014, but he has also had to deal with injuries. He played in only seven games in 2015 due to a toe injury that ultimately landed him on injured reserve, then had a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve after eight games in 2017. In the even numbered years, he has played in all 16 games, including his rookie season when he played both left and right tackle.

2013

Pick 3: Dion Jordan, DE, Oregon

A player who is widely considered the largest bust in Dolphins history, Jordan was clearly the most frustrating player in recent Dolphins draft picks. Miami traded up to the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, giving the Oakland Raiders a second-round pick along with their 12th overall pick. It seemed like a steal to get a player who had amazing potential to be a star defensive end. He played two seasons for the Dolphins, appearing in 16 games as a rookie and 10 games in 2014, recording two passes defensed, three sacks, and 46 tackles. He missed the first six games in 2014 due to violations of the substance abuse policy, then was suspended again for the entire 2015 season. He was reinstated for the 2016 season but spent the year on the physically unable to perform list. He was released in March 2017, then was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, eventually playing in five games and recording four sacks and 18 tackles for Seattle.

2012

Pick 8: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M

Where Jordan and Parker are frustrating, Tannehill may be the most argued over draft pick for the Dolphins recently. He was selected with the eighth pick, and appeared to be behind David Garrard in early preseason, but an injury to Garrard ended his season and Tannehill became the team’s starter - the first time a rookie quarterback took the opening snaps of a season for Miami. He played in all 16 games for the first four years of his career, plus the first 13 games of the 2016 season, all despite being among the league leaders in sacks and hits taken. In December 2016, a knee injury ended Tannehill’s season and, re-injuring the same knee in training camp in 2017, he has not been on the field since. He has thrown for 18,455 yards with 106 touchdowns and 66 interceptions, giving him an 86.5 passer raying for his career. He has a 62.7 percent completion rate, and he has been sacked 213 times in his career, including a league high 58 sacks in 2013. He will be back in 2018 as the team’s starter.

2011

Pick 15: Mike Pouncey, C, Florida

Pouncey came into the league a year behind his twin brother, and he was expected to be a guard at the NFL level, but he immediately assumed the starting center position for the Dolphins. He played six seasons at center for Miami, along with one year at right guard, but injuries slowed him down for a chunk of the 2014, 2015, and 2016 seasons. He played in 93 games for the Dolphins, earning three Pro Bowl berths, including the season he played guard. This year, the Dolphins released Pouncey after trading for Daniel Kilgore. Pouncey signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

2010

Pick 28: Jared Odrick, DE, Penn State

Odrick became a hybrid offensive lineman for the Dolphins, spending time at defensive end and defensive tackle, including lining up as a nose tackle at times. He only played in one game, starting it, as a rookie before breaking his foot and missing the rest of the season. From 2011 to 2013, he played in 64 more games, starting 40 times, with one interception, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 16.5 sacks, and 129 tackles. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, playing two seasons for the Jaguars before being released ahead of last season.

2009

Pick 25: Vontae Davis, CB, Illinois

Davis is another player who became frustrating while playing for Miami. He was inconsistent throughout three seasons, being a shut-down, ball-hawk cornerback for one play, then allowing a big play on the next. He recorded nine interceptions with a touchdown, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack, and 143 tackles with the Dolphins. Davis was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in a moment seen on the Dolphins’ Hard Knocks season, where he played the last six seasons. He was named to two Pro Bowls during his time with the Colts, but injury issues last year ultimately led to Davis and the Colts getting into a semi-public feud and his release in November, the same day Davis had season-ending surgery. Davis signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

2008

Pick 1: Jake Long, OT, Michigan

Hindsight does not come into as clear focus with any Dolphins pick as it does with Jake Long. Leading into the Draft, there were two options for the Dolphins, tackle Jake Long or defensive end Chris Long. The third prospect that was discussed but was never seen as a “first-overall pick” type of player was quarterback Matt Ryan. Long came into the league and was set to be a franchise left tackle that could lock down the blind side of Miami’s quarterback for a decade plus. He was named to four-straight Pro Bowls to start his career, as well one First-Teal All-Pro selection. He was the top left tackle in the game, until injuries started to beat him down. He played through the 2012 season with Miami, before heading to the (then) St. Louis Rams for two seasons, followed by a year with the Atlanta Falcons and a year with the Minnesota Vikings, with a torn Achilles tendon finally leading to his retirement in April 2017.