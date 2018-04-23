The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars, Pick #29

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising run to the AFC Championship, and could look to add pieces along the OL, QB, or WR. LB and CB could be in play on defense.
Possible Picks
- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
- Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU
- Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
- Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
- Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
- Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
- Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
- Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
- New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
- Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- Tennessee Titans - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
- Atlanta Falcons - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
- New Orleans Saints - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Poll
With the 29th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select...
This poll is closed
-
24%
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
-
27%
Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU
-
16%
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
-
3%
Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
-
24%
Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
-
4%
Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
