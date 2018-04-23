The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars, Pick #29

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising run to the AFC Championship, and could look to add pieces along the OL, QB, or WR. LB and CB could be in play on defense.

Possible Picks

Mason Rudolph , QB, Oklahoma St.

, QB, Oklahoma St. Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU

Kolton Miller , OT, UCLA

, OT, UCLA Uchenna Nwosu , LB, USC

, LB, USC Will Hernandez , G, UTEP

, G, UTEP Mike Hughes , CB, UCF

Draft Results