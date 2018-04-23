 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick #28

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the clock...

By SUTTON
NFL: AFC Divisional Playoff-Jacksonville at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Pittsburgh Steelers top needs are at LB and S, and could use depth at QB, WR, and RB.

Possible Picks

  • Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
  • Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU
  • Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
  • Justin Reid, S, Stanford
  • Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
  • Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU
  • Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  22. Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
  23. New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  24. Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  25. Tennessee Titans - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  26. Atlanta Falcons - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
  27. New Orleans Saints - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.

Poll

With the 28th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...

This poll is closed

  • 17%
    Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
    (25 votes)
  • 4%
    Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU
    (6 votes)
  • 19%
    Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
    (28 votes)
  • 21%
    Justin Reid, S, Stanford
    (31 votes)
  • 7%
    Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
    (10 votes)
  • 6%
    Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU
    (9 votes)
  • 22%
    Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
    (32 votes)
