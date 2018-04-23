The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick #28

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The Pittsburgh Steelers top needs are at LB and S, and could use depth at QB, WR, and RB.
Possible Picks
- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
- Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU
- Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
- Justin Reid, S, Stanford
- Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
- Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU
- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
- Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
- Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
- New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
- Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- Tennessee Titans - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
- Atlanta Falcons - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
- New Orleans Saints - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
Poll
With the 28th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...
This poll is closed
-
17%
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
-
4%
Courtland SUTTON, WR, SMU
-
19%
Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
-
21%
Justin Reid, S, Stanford
-
7%
Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
-
6%
Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU
-
22%
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
