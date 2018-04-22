 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New Orleans Saints, Pick #27

The New Orleans Saints are on the clock...

By Clintclearwater
Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Saints are coming off a great year and despite the ending to last season, they are looking great for this up coming year. They had a phenomenal draft last year and that changed their team. It’s truly exciting to see something like that. This year I think they will be targeting TE, G, QB on offense and possibly DT and DE on defense.

Possible Picks

  • Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
  • Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
  • Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
  • Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
  • Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
  • Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
  • Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
  • Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
  • Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  22. Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
  23. New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  24. Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  25. Tennessee Titans - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  26. Atlanta Falcons - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Poll

With the 27th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select...

This poll is closed

  • 29%
    Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
    (70 votes)
  • 13%
    Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
    (33 votes)
  • 12%
    Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
    (29 votes)
  • 6%
    Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
    (15 votes)
  • 2%
    Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
    (11 votes)
  • 12%
    Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio St.
    (31 votes)
  • 4%
    Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
    (11 votes)
  • 13%
    Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
    (32 votes)
239 votes total Vote Now