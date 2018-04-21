2018 NFL Mock Draft 8.0

We are in the final stages of this draft season and I am pumped! In my previous mock, I had the Dolphins trading up for QB Josh Rosen. In this mock, I am going a different direction and having the Dolphins doing the exact opposite: trading down. They trade down with the Chargers and gain an additional 2nd round pick this year. While, I absolutely love gaining more picks, I would be slightly upset with us passing on Fitzpatrick and Edmunds who just happen to be available. Now, I do believe that if someone were to trade up for Fitzpatrick with us, we could probably get a lot in return, which would be appealing. However, I am going to keep it simple for this mock and have us just getting an extra 2nd round pick (where as in reality it would be quite a bit more).
Also just to clarify; (because this is one of my more complex mocks) I have Tampa Bay trading up with Cleveland to grab Saquon Barkley, Buffalo trading up with Denver to select Josh Allen, then Denver trading back up with San Francisco to select Josh Rosen and us trading down with the Chargers.
Now, with our picks, I have us getting Rashaan Evans in the first, and Dallas Goedert/Jessie Bates in the second. I would be very pleased with this outcome; I think Evans would be an awesome addition to our LB corp while Goedert would be an obvious upgrade. Jessie Bates is quickly becoming a favorite of mine and I think he will turn into a special player in the NFL. So, tell me what you all think in the comments below; is it a mistake to pass on elite prospects like Fitzpatrick and Edmunds for extra picks?
Loading comments...