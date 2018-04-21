 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2018 NFL Mock Draft 8.0

By Clintclearwater
NFL: Combine Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

We are in the final stages of this draft season and I am pumped! In my previous mock, I had the Dolphins trading up for QB Josh Rosen. In this mock, I am going a different direction and having the Dolphins doing the exact opposite: trading down. They trade down with the Chargers and gain an additional 2nd round pick this year. While, I absolutely love gaining more picks, I would be slightly upset with us passing on Fitzpatrick and Edmunds who just happen to be available. Now, I do believe that if someone were to trade up for Fitzpatrick with us, we could probably get a lot in return, which would be appealing. However, I am going to keep it simple for this mock and have us just getting an extra 2nd round pick (where as in reality it would be quite a bit more).

Also just to clarify; (because this is one of my more complex mocks) I have Tampa Bay trading up with Cleveland to grab Saquon Barkley, Buffalo trading up with Denver to select Josh Allen, then Denver trading back up with San Francisco to select Josh Rosen and us trading down with the Chargers.

Now, with our picks, I have us getting Rashaan Evans in the first, and Dallas Goedert/Jessie Bates in the second. I would be very pleased with this outcome; I think Evans would be an awesome addition to our LB corp while Goedert would be an obvious upgrade. Jessie Bates is quickly becoming a favorite of mine and I think he will turn into a special player in the NFL. So, tell me what you all think in the comments below; is it a mistake to pass on elite prospects like Fitzpatrick and Edmunds for extra picks?

Round 1

1. Cleveland (0-16) Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants (3-13) Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. St.

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis) (4-12) Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

4. Trade: Tampa Bay (from Cleveland) (4-12) Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.

5. Trade: Buffalo (from Denver) (5-11) Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

6. Indianapolis (from NYJ) (5-11) Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

7. Trade: Cleveland (from Tampa Bay) (5-11) Derwin James, S, FSU

8. Chicago (5-11) Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

9. Trade: Denver (from San Francisco) (6-10) Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

10. Oakland (6-10) Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.

11. Trade: Los Angeles Chargers (from Miami) (6-10) Minkah Fitzpatrick, S/CB, Alabama

12. Trade: San Francisco (from Denver) (7-9) Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

13. Washington (7-9) Vita Vea, DT, Washington

14. Green Bay (7-9) Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

15. Arizona (8-8) Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Baltimore (9-7) Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

17. Trade: Miami (from LA Chargers) (9-7) Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

18. Seattle (9-7) Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

19. Dallas (9-7) Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

20. Detroit (9-7) Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

21. Cincinnati (from Buffalo) (9-7) Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

22. New York Giants (from Buffalo) (10-6) Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

23. New England (from Los Angeles Rams) (11-5) Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

24. Carolina (11-5) D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

25. Tennessee (9-7) James Daniels, C, Iowa

26. Atlanta (10-6) Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

27. New Orleans (11-5) Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.

28. Pittsburgh (13-3) Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

29. Jacksonville (10-6) Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.

30. Minnesota (13-3) Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

31. New England (13-3) Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

32. Philadelphia (13-3) Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Round 2

1. Cleveland (0-16) Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

2. New York Giants (3-13) Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

3. Cleveland (4-12) Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.

4. Indianapolis (4-12) Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio St.

5. Indianapolis (New York Jets) (5-11) Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

6. Trade: Denver (from Tampa Bay) (5-11) Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

7. Chicago (5-11) Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

8. Denver (5-11) Lorenzo Carter, DE/OLB, Georgia

9. Oakland (6-10) Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

10. Miami (6-10) Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.

11. New England - from San Francisco (6-10) Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

12. Washington (7-9) Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

13. Green Bay (7-9) Justin Reid, S, Stanford

14. Cincinnati (7-9) Billy Price, C, Ohio St.

15. Arizona (8-8) Nathan Shephard, DT, Fort Hayes, St.

16. Miami (from LA Chargers) (9-7) Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

17. Indianapolis (from New York Jets) (9-7) Ronald Jones, RB, USC

18. Dallas (9-7) Rasheem Green, DE, USC

19. Detroit (9-7) R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

20. Baltimore (9-7) Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

21. Buffalo (9-7) B.J. Hill, DT, N.C. St.

22. Kansas City (10-6) Dorance Armstrong, DE/OLB, Kansas

23. Carolina (11-5) Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

24. Trade: Denver (from Buffalo) (11-5) Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

25. Tennessee (9-7) Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

26. Atlanta (10-6) Tyrell Crosby, OT/G, Oregon

27. San Francisco - from New Orleans (11-5) Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

28. Pittsburgh (13-3) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE/OLB, Oklahoma

29. Jacksonville (10-6) Connor Williams, OT/G, Texas

30. Minnesota (13-3) Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech

31. New England (13-3) Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn St.

32. Cleveland (13-3) Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

