 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons, Pick #26

New, comments

The Atlanta Falcons are on the clock...

By Clintclearwater
/ new
Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

First off, I can’t believe Marcus Davenport lasted until pick 25, the Titans got a steal there! As for the Falcons, I could see them looking at WR, DT as big needs; but I truly believe they will go best player available. I really like the DTs here that are still on the board, but Mike Hughes is really intriguing to me also. Lets see how this plays out...

Possible Picks

  • Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
  • Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
  • Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
  • James Daniels, C, Iowa
  • Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
  • Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
  • Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  22. Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
  23. New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  24. Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  25. Tennessee Titans - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Poll

With the 25th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select...

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
    (7 votes)
  • 45%
    Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
    (36 votes)
  • 22%
    Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
    (18 votes)
  • 3%
    James Daniels, C, Iowa
    (3 votes)
  • 8%
    Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
    (4 votes)
  • 5%
    Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio St.
    (4 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...