The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons, Pick #26

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

First off, I can’t believe Marcus Davenport lasted until pick 25, the Titans got a steal there! As for the Falcons, I could see them looking at WR, DT as big needs; but I truly believe they will go best player available. I really like the DTs here that are still on the board, but Mike Hughes is really intriguing to me also. Lets see how this plays out...

Possible Picks

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

James Daniels, C, Iowa

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Sam Hubbard , DE, Ohio State

Draft Results