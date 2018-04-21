 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Datbase 2.0

New, comments
By Kevin Nogle
/ new
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has been a little over two months since the Dolphins Mock Draft Database was updated, moving from the first edition to today’s second edition. We move from 20 mock drafts in the database to 68 mock drafts today. We are just under a week away from the actual 2018 NFL Draft, so we may have a better idea of exactly where the Miami Dolphins will be looking when they make their selection in the first round.

For the database, we essentially collect the mock drafts from around the web, looking at the Dolphins’ first-round pick. We record that selection in the database, even if the mock traded the pick for Miami so they were not picking in the 11th position.

Below you will find a table listing all of the 68 mock drafts used in the database. Then we will break it down by the players being selected and the positions being selected.

2018 Dolphins Mock Draft Database 2.0

Mock Draft Date Pick
Mock Draft Date Pick
NFL.com (Chad Reuter) Apr. 20 Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) Apr. 20 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Land of 10 (Wayne Staats) Apr. 20 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
NJ.com (Eliot Shorr-Parks) Apr. 20 Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
WKBW Buffalo (Joe Buscaglia) Apr. 20 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Draft Site Apr. 20 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
SEC Country (Connor Riley) Apr. 20 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Fort Worth Star-Telegram (Drew Davison and Peter Dawson) Apr. 20 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Houston Chronicle (John McClain) Apr. 20 Derwin James, S, Florida State
Houston Chronicle (Aaron Wilson) Apr. 20 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
ESPN Cleveland (Tony Grossi) Apr. 20 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
NBC Sports Boston (Phil Perry) Apr. 20 Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett) Apr. 20 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Walter Football (Walt) Apr. 19 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) Apr. 19 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Arizona Sports (Doug Franz) Apr. 19 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Arizona Sports (Ron Wolfley) Apr. 19 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Arizona Sports (Paul Calvisi) Apr. 19 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
NFLDraftScout.com (Rob Rang) Apr. 19 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Athlon Sports & Life (Bryan Fischer) Apr. 19 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Rivals.com (Mike Farrell) Apr. 19 Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
RotoWorld (Mark Lundquist) Apr. 19 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) Apr. 18 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
NBC Sports Washington (Ben Standig) Apr. 18 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Land of 10 (Scott Dochterman) Apr. 18 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
The Phinsider (Clintclearwater) Apr. 18 Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Business Insider (Cork Gaines) Apr. 18 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
Draft Tek Apr. 18 Derwin James, S, Florida State
MassLive.com (Kevin Dillon) Apr. 18 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Shutdown Corner (Jason Owens) Apr. 18 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
WIVB Buffalo (Josh Reed) Apr. 18 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) Apr. 17 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
CBS Sports (R.J. White) Apr. 17 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) Apr. 17 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
MMQB (Albert Breer) Apr. 17 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Draft Analyst (Tony Pauline) Apr. 17 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
ESPN (Mike Clay) Apr. 17 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Philsteele.com (Phil Steele) Apr. 17 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Walter Football (Charlie Campbell) Apr. 16 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
CBS Sports (Will Brinson) Apr. 16 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
The Huddle (Cory Bonini) Apr. 16 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
USA Today Sports (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) Apr. 16 Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
NorthJersey.com (Art Stapleton) Apr. 16 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
The Big Lead (Jason McIntyre) Apr. 16 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) Apr. 15 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
Chicago Sun-Times (Mark Potash) Apr. 14 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) Apr. 12 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
CBS Sports (Jared Dubin) Apr. 12 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
247 Sports (Josh Edwards) Apr. 12 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Stats Apr. 12 Derwin James, S, Florida State
NFLDraftScout.com (Dane Brugler) Apr. 12 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
San Diego Union-Tribune (Eddie Brown) Apr. 11 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Draft Countdown (Scott Wright) Apr. 11 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Toronto Sun (Dan Bilicki) Apr. 11 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Newsday (Nick Klopsis) Apr. 11 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Patriots.com (Don Banks) Apr. 11 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
NFL.com (Maurice Jone-Drew) Apr. 10 Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
ESPN (Mel Kiper) Apr. 10 Derwin James, S, Florida State
ESPN (Todd McShay) Apr. 10 Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Cleveland Plain-Dealer (Dan Labbe) Apr. 10 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Palm Beach Post (Jason Lieser) Apr. 9 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Omar Kelly) Apr. 9 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
AZ Central (Bob McManaman) Apr. 9 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Metro US (Matt Burke) Apr. 9 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
First Coast News (Mike Kaye) Apr. 8 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Florida Times-Union (Phillip Heilman) Apr. 6 Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Atlanta Jounal-Constitution (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Apr. 6 Vita Vea, DT, Washington
NFL.com (Charley Casserly) Apr. 3 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Mock Draft Database by Player

The most commonly mocked player for the Dolphins is Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea, picking up more than a quarter of the selections. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is second with nearly one-fifth of the selections, followed by Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds . The top five picks for the Dolphins in the current mock drafts are rounded out by Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, with a tie between Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and Florida State safety Derwin James for the fifth spot.

Miami also has mocks projecting Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

Mock Draft Database by Position

The by position breakdown of the mock draft has a three-way tie for the top projected position, with defensive tackle, linebacker, and quarterback all making up 28 percent of the selections. Safety then make up ten percent of the picks, with cornerback rounding out the selections in six percent of the mock drafts.

Loading comments...