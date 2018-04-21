Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Datbase 2.0

It has been a little over two months since the Dolphins Mock Draft Database was updated, moving from the first edition to today’s second edition. We move from 20 mock drafts in the database to 68 mock drafts today. We are just under a week away from the actual 2018 NFL Draft, so we may have a better idea of exactly where the Miami Dolphins will be looking when they make their selection in the first round.
For the database, we essentially collect the mock drafts from around the web, looking at the Dolphins’ first-round pick. We record that selection in the database, even if the mock traded the pick for Miami so they were not picking in the 11th position.
Below you will find a table listing all of the 68 mock drafts used in the database. Then we will break it down by the players being selected and the positions being selected.
2018 Dolphins Mock Draft Database 2.0
|Mock Draft
|Date
|Pick
|Mock Draft
|Date
|Pick
|NFL.com (Chad Reuter)
|Apr. 20
|Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
|Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)
|Apr. 20
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Land of 10 (Wayne Staats)
|Apr. 20
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|NJ.com (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
|Apr. 20
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|WKBW Buffalo (Joe Buscaglia)
|Apr. 20
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|Draft Site
|Apr. 20
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|SEC Country (Connor Riley)
|Apr. 20
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Fort Worth Star-Telegram (Drew Davison and Peter Dawson)
|Apr. 20
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Houston Chronicle (John McClain)
|Apr. 20
|Derwin James, S, Florida State
|Houston Chronicle (Aaron Wilson)
|Apr. 20
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|ESPN Cleveland (Tony Grossi)
|Apr. 20
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|NBC Sports Boston (Phil Perry)
|Apr. 20
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett)
|Apr. 20
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Walter Football (Walt)
|Apr. 19
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|Draft Wire (Luke Easterling)
|Apr. 19
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
|Arizona Sports (Doug Franz)
|Apr. 19
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Arizona Sports (Ron Wolfley)
|Apr. 19
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|Arizona Sports (Paul Calvisi)
|Apr. 19
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|NFLDraftScout.com (Rob Rang)
|Apr. 19
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Athlon Sports & Life (Bryan Fischer)
|Apr. 19
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Rivals.com (Mike Farrell)
|Apr. 19
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|RotoWorld (Mark Lundquist)
|Apr. 19
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)
|Apr. 18
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|NBC Sports Washington (Ben Standig)
|Apr. 18
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Land of 10 (Scott Dochterman)
|Apr. 18
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|The Phinsider (Clintclearwater)
|Apr. 18
|Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
|Business Insider (Cork Gaines)
|Apr. 18
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
|Draft Tek
|Apr. 18
|Derwin James, S, Florida State
|MassLive.com (Kevin Dillon)
|Apr. 18
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|Shutdown Corner (Jason Owens)
|Apr. 18
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|WIVB Buffalo (Josh Reed)
|Apr. 18
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
|Apr. 17
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|CBS Sports (R.J. White)
|Apr. 17
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)
|Apr. 17
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|MMQB (Albert Breer)
|Apr. 17
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Draft Analyst (Tony Pauline)
|Apr. 17
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|ESPN (Mike Clay)
|Apr. 17
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Philsteele.com (Phil Steele)
|Apr. 17
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Walter Football (Charlie Campbell)
|Apr. 16
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|CBS Sports (Will Brinson)
|Apr. 16
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|The Huddle (Cory Bonini)
|Apr. 16
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|USA Today Sports (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Apr. 16
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|NorthJersey.com (Art Stapleton)
|Apr. 16
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|The Big Lead (Jason McIntyre)
|Apr. 16
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)
|Apr. 15
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
|Chicago Sun-Times (Mark Potash)
|Apr. 14
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)
|Apr. 12
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|CBS Sports (Jared Dubin)
|Apr. 12
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|247 Sports (Josh Edwards)
|Apr. 12
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Apr. 12
|Derwin James, S, Florida State
|NFLDraftScout.com (Dane Brugler)
|Apr. 12
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Eddie Brown)
|Apr. 11
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|Draft Countdown (Scott Wright)
|Apr. 11
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Toronto Sun (Dan Bilicki)
|Apr. 11
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Newsday (Nick Klopsis)
|Apr. 11
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|Patriots.com (Don Banks)
|Apr. 11
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|NFL.com (Maurice Jone-Drew)
|Apr. 10
|Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
|ESPN (Mel Kiper)
|Apr. 10
|Derwin James, S, Florida State
|ESPN (Todd McShay)
|Apr. 10
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Cleveland Plain-Dealer (Dan Labbe)
|Apr. 10
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|Palm Beach Post (Jason Lieser)
|Apr. 9
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Omar Kelly)
|Apr. 9
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|AZ Central (Bob McManaman)
|Apr. 9
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Metro US (Matt Burke)
|Apr. 9
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
|First Coast News (Mike Kaye)
|Apr. 8
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Florida Times-Union (Phillip Heilman)
|Apr. 6
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Atlanta Jounal-Constitution (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
|Apr. 6
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|NFL.com (Charley Casserly)
|Apr. 3
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Mock Draft Database by Player
The most commonly mocked player for the Dolphins is Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea, picking up more than a quarter of the selections. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is second with nearly one-fifth of the selections, followed by Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds . The top five picks for the Dolphins in the current mock drafts are rounded out by Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, with a tie between Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and Florida State safety Derwin James for the fifth spot.
Miami also has mocks projecting Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold.
Mock Draft Database by Position
The by position breakdown of the mock draft has a three-way tie for the top projected position, with defensive tackle, linebacker, and quarterback all making up 28 percent of the selections. Safety then make up ten percent of the picks, with cornerback rounding out the selections in six percent of the mock drafts.
Loading comments...