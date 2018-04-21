Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Datbase 2.0

It has been a little over two months since the Dolphins Mock Draft Database was updated, moving from the first edition to today’s second edition. We move from 20 mock drafts in the database to 68 mock drafts today. We are just under a week away from the actual 2018 NFL Draft, so we may have a better idea of exactly where the Miami Dolphins will be looking when they make their selection in the first round.

For the database, we essentially collect the mock drafts from around the web, looking at the Dolphins’ first-round pick. We record that selection in the database, even if the mock traded the pick for Miami so they were not picking in the 11th position.

Below you will find a table listing all of the 68 mock drafts used in the database. Then we will break it down by the players being selected and the positions being selected.

Mock Draft Database by Player

The most commonly mocked player for the Dolphins is Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea, picking up more than a quarter of the selections. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is second with nearly one-fifth of the selections, followed by Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds . The top five picks for the Dolphins in the current mock drafts are rounded out by Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, with a tie between Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and Florida State safety Derwin James for the fifth spot.

Miami also has mocks projecting Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

Mock Draft Database by Position

The by position breakdown of the mock draft has a three-way tie for the top projected position, with defensive tackle, linebacker, and quarterback all making up 28 percent of the selections. Safety then make up ten percent of the picks, with cornerback rounding out the selections in six percent of the mock drafts.