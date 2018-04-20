The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans, Pick #25

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
After making the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans decided it was best to part ways with Mike Mularkey and went out and hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. The team is set at quarterback as they just exercised Marcus Mariota’s fifth-year option. The Titans could use some help on defense though as they could use an edge rusher and an inside linebacker. On the offensive side adding talent at guard and finding a big play wide receiver are some other needs.
Possible Picks
- Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
- Marcus Davenport, DE, UT-SA
- Billy Price, C, Ohio State
- James Daniels, C, Iowa
- Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
- Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
- Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
- Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
- New England Patriots - Connor Williams, OT, Texas
- Carolina Panthers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Poll
With the 25th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select...
-
5%
Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
-
55%
Marcus Davenport, DE, UT-SA
-
3%
Billy Price, C, Ohio State
-
4%
James Daniels, C, Iowa
-
14%
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
-
18%
Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
