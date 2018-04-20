The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans, Pick #25

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

After making the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans decided it was best to part ways with Mike Mularkey and went out and hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. The team is set at quarterback as they just exercised Marcus Mariota’s fifth-year option. The Titans could use some help on defense though as they could use an edge rusher and an inside linebacker. On the offensive side adding talent at guard and finding a big play wide receiver are some other needs.

Possible Picks

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Marcus Davenport, DE, UT-SA

Billy Price, C, Ohio State

James Daniels, C, Iowa

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Draft Results