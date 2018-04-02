The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos, Pick #5

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Denver Broncos went 5-11 last season in Vance Joseph’s first season. There were rumors that the former Dolphins coordinator would be let go after one season, but that was not the case. The Broncos were hoping to land Kirk Cousins, but had to settle with Case Keenum as their new quarterback and should allow the Broncos to select a non-quarterback at #5.

Possible Picks

QB Josh Allen S Minkah Fitzpatrick QB Baker Mayfield G Quenton Nelson CB Denzel Ward LB Tremaine Edmunds

Draft Results

Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold , QB, USC New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State