Dolphins open as underdogs to Titans for Week 1

The Miami Dolphins may be starting their 2018 regular season in Hard Rock Stadium, but their home-field advantage does not bleed over to their odds to beat the Tennessee Titans. With the release of the NFL’s 2018 schedule tonight, it also means it is time for betting odds to start showing up. Jeff Sherman of the Westgate LV SuperBook released the initial lines for all 16 games in Week 1 Thursday night.

The Dolphins are 2.5 point underdogs to the Titans. The over/under for the game starts at 47 points.

Obviously, this is extremely early, with the Draft and training camp still to go, so the line will likely move over the next four months. That does not mean this line is meaningless however. We now see where sports books see the Dolphins. They are not as big an underdog as teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7.5 points to the New Orleans Saints) or the Houston Texans (7 points to the New England Patriots) or Cleveland Browns (7 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers). The biggest spread has the Chicago Bears a nine-point underdog facing the Green Bay Packers.

Miami not having a giant line could be a sign that sports books do not see the Dolphins as hapless as some of the media would have you believe. It could also mean the books see the Titans as destined to be a poor team as well, despite being 9-7 and a playoff team last year. Could the return of Ryan Tannehill be enough to buoy Miami’s chances this season?

The NFL season is still four months away, but it is apparently time to start seeing what the sports books have to say about the league.