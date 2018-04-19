Ten teams have five prime time appearances in 2018; Dolphins have one

Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks. Those ten team will appear on prime time ten times in 2018.

The Miami Dolphins? Once.

The Dolphins had four prime-time appearances last year, including a stretch of three-straight weeks playing at night. They also had a Sunday morning game when they were in London. They were 1-3 in prime time, 1-4 if you add in the Sunday morning game. The only win came in a Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. Those results, and a 6-10 overall record in 2017, were not enough to keep Miami as a must-see team.

The Dolphins’ only prime-time appearance this year will be a Thursday Night Football game in Week 8. Miami will be visiting the Houston Texans in that game.

Are you surprised the Dolphins will only make one prime-time appearance this year? Or, was it the right move for the NFL to keep the Dolphins primarily relegated to a Sunday afternoon schedule?