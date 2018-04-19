2018 Dolphins schedule released

The Miami Dolphins’ 2018 schedule has been released. The team will spend the first month of the season alternating between home and away games, with both of the away contests featuring AFC East division rivals. The team’s October schedule will feature an away game, two home games, and an away Thursday Night Football game, the only prime-time game on the schedule for Miami this year.

The second half of the season will see Miami play four of the six divisional games, starting with the New York Jets in November, then the Buffalo Bills twice in December along with one New England Patriots game. The Dolphins will also play at the Green Bay Packers, at the Indianapolis Colts, and at the Minnesota Vikings during this span, while hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will also have their bye week in mid-November.

The Dolphins are dead center of the league in strength of schedule this year, tied for 15th with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, at exactly .500 (128-128). They have the toughest strength of schedule among the AFC East teams.

2018 Dolphins Schedule

Week 1

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 9, 1pm

Week 2

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, Sunday, September 16, 1pm

Week 3

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 23, 1pm

Week 4

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Sunday, September 30, 1pm

Week 5

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7, 1pm

Week 6

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, October 14, 1pm

Week 7

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, October 21, 1pm

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, Thursday, October 25, 8:20pm

Week 9

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, November 4, 1pm

Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, November 11, 1pm

Week 11

BYE

Week 12

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, November 25, 1pm

Week 13

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 2, 1pm

Week 14

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 9, 1pm

Week 15

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, December 16, 1pm

Week 16

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 23, 1pm

Week 17

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, December 30, 1pm

2018 Dolphins Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

Week 2: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Week 4: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

2019 Dolphins opponents:

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, AFC West team

Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, AFC South team