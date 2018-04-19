Dolphins unveil ‘historically modern’ uniforms

The Miami Dolphins unveiled their new look for the 2018 season on Thursday, with only minor adjustments to the look the team first started using in 2013. As expected, the team did not make major overhauls, including not changing the basic look of the jerseys or the logo. Instead, the team removed the marine blue from around the numbers and names on the jerseys, while making the orange for the sunburst and the outline of the numbers darker.

Essentially, the team cleaned up and simplified the look. On the Dolphins.com/uniform website, the team explains the removal of the blue outlines, stating, “Pulling the blue out of the numbers and stripes brings the look closer to the Miami Dolphins of old with a modern evolution, and also adds a bold level of simplicity.”

The removal of the blue will likely lead to the numbers popping a little more on television coverage.

The team will still utilize their “throwback” jerseys, a fan favorite, twice a year. The team has not announced the scheduled use of the throwbacks for 2018.