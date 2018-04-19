 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots, Pick #23

The New England Clam Chowders are on the clock...

By SUTTON
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl in 2017. Oh, this is a post about their draft needs? Here’s me, caring:

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Clam chowder sucks.

Possible Picks

  • Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
  • Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  • Billy Price, C, Ohio St.
  • Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  • Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
  • Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  22. Buffalo Bills - Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.

With the 23rd pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select...

  • 3%
    Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
    (3 votes)
  • 43%
    Connor Williams, OT, Texas
    (42 votes)
  • 4%
    Billy Price, C, Ohio St.
    (4 votes)
  • 14%
    Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
    (14 votes)
  • 29%
    Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
    (5 votes)
