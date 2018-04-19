USA Today NFL agent poll ranks Mike Tannenbaum among least trusted executives

NFL agents do not trust Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum. That seems to be the takeaway from an article published by USA Today on Thursday. In the article, USA Today polled 25 agents from around the league, asking them various questions about their clients, the teams, and the league.

When it comes to ranking the “decision-maker” for each team, whether that is the owner, general manager, coach, or other executive, the article listed the six people (with a three-way tie for fourth) the agents deemed the most respectable, and the four decision-makers the agents trusted the least.

In second place on that least trusted listing was Tannenbaum. Washington Redskins president Brice Allen was first, with the Denver Broncos’ general manager, John Elway, third and the Cincinnati Bengals’ owner Mike Brown fourth. There is no explanations or comments included in the rankings, but it appears NFL agents just do not trust Tannenbaum.