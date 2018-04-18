The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills, Pick #22

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
HEY HEY! I’m a lucky guy! I get to cover both of the Buffalo Bills’ 1st round picks. If you recall from the previous installment, we know that the Buffalo Small Penises are looking to improve the QB position (and are major players in trade-up scenarios). They’ll probably look to get fatter, too, and invest in OL as they’ve had an exodus of sorts. There are defensive needs as well I’m sure, but I hope they don’t address them nor do I care to articulate them.
Possible Picks
- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
- Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
- Connor Williams, OT, Texas
- Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
- Billy Price, C, Ohio St.
- Courtland SUUUUUUUTTOOOOOOOOOOOON, WR, SMU
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
- Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
- Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
Poll
With the 22nd pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...
This poll is closed
-
34%
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
-
15%
Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
-
16%
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
-
11%
Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
-
5%
Billy Price, C, Ohio St.
-
16%
SUTTON, WR, SMU
Loading comments...