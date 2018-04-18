 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills, Pick #22

The Buffalo Turds are now on the clock...

By SUTTON
/ new
Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

HEY HEY! I’m a lucky guy! I get to cover both of the Buffalo Bills’ 1st round picks. If you recall from the previous installment, we know that the Buffalo Small Penises are looking to improve the QB position (and are major players in trade-up scenarios). They’ll probably look to get fatter, too, and invest in OL as they’ve had an exodus of sorts. There are defensive needs as well I’m sure, but I hope they don’t address them nor do I care to articulate them.

Possible Picks

  • Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
  • Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
  • Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  • Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
  • Billy Price, C, Ohio St.
  • Courtland SUUUUUUUTTOOOOOOOOOOOON, WR, SMU

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Poll

With the 22nd pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...

  • 34%
    Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
    (72 votes)
  • 15%
    Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
    (32 votes)
  • 16%
    Connor Williams, OT, Texas
    (33 votes)
  • 11%
    Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
    (23 votes)
  • 5%
    Billy Price, C, Ohio St.
    (12 votes)
  • 16%
    SUTTON, WR, SMU
    (34 votes)
