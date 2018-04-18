The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills, Pick #22

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

HEY HEY! I’m a lucky guy! I get to cover both of the Buffalo Bills’ 1st round picks. If you recall from the previous installment, we know that the Buffalo Small Penises are looking to improve the QB position (and are major players in trade-up scenarios). They’ll probably look to get fatter, too, and invest in OL as they’ve had an exodus of sorts. There are defensive needs as well I’m sure, but I hope they don’t address them nor do I care to articulate them.

Possible Picks

Leighton Vander Esch , LB, Boise St.

, LB, Boise St. Isaiah Wynn , G, Georgia

, G, Georgia Connor Williams , OT, Texas

, OT, Texas Orlando Brown , OT, Oklahoma

, OT, Oklahoma Billy Price , C, Ohio St.

, C, Ohio St. Courtland SUUUUUUUTTOOOOOOOOOOOON, WR, SMU

Draft Results