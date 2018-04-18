2018 NFL Mock Draft 7.0

Hello Phinsider nation, with the draft getting very close, I am going to be shortening my descriptions on each pick in order to get a couple more editions in before the draft is upon us.

In this edition, I have the Dolphins trading up to number 5 to select QB Josh Rosen. Now, I personally would not do this; I am never a big fan of trading up but I truly believe if the Dolphins want one of these top 4 QBs, they will need to trade up. I really don’t know what the price will be, but it will be expensive. Outside of the Dolphins, I think this is going to be an exciting draft to watch; I believe there will be a lot trades and it should be fun to witness. So please enjoy this mock and feel free to comment below. Thanks for reading!

Round 1

1. Cleveland (0-16) Josh Allen , QB, Wyoming

No one knows who the Browns will take; a month ago it looked real clear that it was going to be Sam Darnold, now a lot of people are saying Josh Allen. I do believe it is down to those two, and here I have them pulling the trigger on Josh Allen.

2. Trade: Buffalo (from New York Giants) (3-13) Baker Mayfield , QB, Oklahoma

I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement in the top 10 of this draft and for this mock I have the Bills trading up ahead of the Jets to grab Baker Mayfield. I truly believe if the Dolphins want Mayfield this is where you need to trade up to…..and it will be expensive.

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis) (4-12) Sam Darnold, QB, USC

The Jets sit tight and grab Sam Darnold as their future QB. If this all plays out like this, I think it’s a no brainer- Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen for the Jets.

4. Cleveland - from Houston (4-12) Saquon Barkley , RB, Penn St.

After grabbing Allen at number 1, they grab arguably the best player in the draft in Barkley. This is why I love the draft so much; in two picks the Browns team is instantly changed.

5. Trade: Miami (from Denver) (5-11) Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Miami boldly trades up to grab Josh Rosen here. I’ve said it before, if Miami wants one of these QBs, they will need to trade up and it will cost a lot. I don’t really believe in this, because I think it will cost Miami multiple 1st round picks, but if Josh Rosen turns out to be a franchise QB it will be worth it.

6. Indianapolis (from NYJ) (5-11) Bradley Chubb , DE, N.C. St.

The Colts grab an elite prospect here at 6 and an instant upgrade to their defense.

7. Tampa Bay (5-11) Roquan Smith , LB, Georgia

One of my favorite prospects, Smith goes to Tampa Bay here at 7. He’s an athletic, sideline to sideline tough LB that is an immediate starter.

8. Chicago (5-11) Tremaine Edmunds , LB, Virginia Tech

The Bears grab one of the youngest and most talented LBs in this draft. He’s got good tape and potential to become even better.

9. San Francisco (6-10) Derwin James , S, FSU

Derwin James is another elite prospect that should be an instant help on an up and coming 49ers squad.

10. Oakland (6-10) Minkah Fitzpatrick , CB/S, Alabama

Fitzpatrick is a steal here at 10. He can play multiple positions and fits a big need for the Raiders.

11. Denver (from Miami) (6-10) Quenton Nelson , G, Notre Dame

After trading back and getting a king’s ransom in return, the Broncos still land one of the top players in this draft.

12. New York Giants (from Buffalo) Denzel Ward , CB, Ohio St.

Arguably a top 10 pick and the top CB in this draft, the Giants get Denzel Ward; who, despite his size is a tough, lock-down CB that is the definition of feisty and aggressive.

13. Trade: Detroit (from Washington) (7-9) Vita Vea , DT, Washington

The Lions trade up to fill a big need in the middle of their defense. Vita Vea is an athletic freak that can move in ways that don’t seem possible for a 340 lb d-lineman. It’s not a sexy pick, but he’s an immediate starter and an immediate difference maker for any team.

14. Green Bay (7-9) Marcus Davenport , DE, UTSA

Davenport is a freak player that has in my mind the most violent tape of any prospect in this draft. Sure, he’s raw, but I truly believe he’s got pro bowl DE written all over him.

15. Arizona (8-8) Jaire Alexander , CB, Louisville

Alexander is a top 10 talent that was hurt a lot of last year. If he’s healthy, this is a slam dunk pick here for the Cardinals.

16. Baltimore (9-7) Harold Landry , OLB, Boston College

Another player who was hurt a lot last season; Landry is a deadly pass rusher that can change the course of games single handedly.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) Josh Jackson , CB, Iowa

Jackson is a safe pick here at 17. I think his ceiling his high, but he’s also a known talent coming Iowa. I think he’s a strong top 15 pick and an early contributor in his NFL career.

18. Seattle (9-7) Calvin Ridley , WR, Alabama

Ridley is one of the best route runners in college football. I think he’s smooth, tough and reliable. I am not particularly impressed with this WR class but Ridley certainly stands out as a solid first round selection.

19. Dallas (9-7) Rashaan Evans , LB, Alabama

After releasing Dez Bryant, WR is a strong option but Evans is one of the top guys available and fills a big need on the defense. He’s a tough, underrated guy that will be an early starter for the Cowboys.

20. Trade: Washington (from Detroit) (9-7) Sony Michel , RB, Georgia

After trading back, the Redskins grab their RB. Sony Michel, in my mind, is a strong first round pick. Although he’s not a perfect prospect, I see a lot of elite traits in him and would love to have him on my team. He’s a back with rare traits that will be a huge boost to the Skin’s offense.

21. Cincinnati (from Buffalo) (9-7) Mike Hughes , CB, UCF

Mike Hughes is a tough CB that will likely not make it out of the first round. After trading back and getting their LT, the Bengals look to improve their defense here.

22. New York Giants (from Buffalo) (10-6) Derrius Guice , RB, LSU

The Giants traded back with the Bills and selected Ward with their first pick and grab Guice here. Guice is a really talented back with minor injury concerns and if he checks out good medically he will be a first round pick.

23. New England (from Los Angeles Rams) (11-5) Mike McGlinchey , OT, Notre Dame

New England has been named in a couple of trading rumors but I have them staying put here and selecting Mike McGlinchey. McGlinchey is clearly the top OT in my mind and a very safe pick. I do have concerns with his ability to handle the speed rush but he’s a top lineman that will compete to be NE’s new LT.

24. Carolina (11-5) D.J. Moore , WR, Maryland

One of the top WR’s goes to a team that is lacking a true number 1 wideout. Moore is a tremendous playmaker and a solid first rounder.

25. Tennessee (9-7) Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Da’Ron Payne, although a bit inconsistent, is a top talent and fantastic value here at 25.

26. Atlanta (10-6) Leighton Vander Esch , LB, Boise St.

Rumors about his medical don’t scare off the Falcons here. Vander Esch’s tape is really underrated; go watch it….he’s a solid football player.

27. New Orleans (11-5) Lamar Jackson , QB, Louisville

Jackson is a question make for me….I do think he’ll be a first round pick but I am just not sure where. In my mind sitting behind Brees would be very beneficial for him and landing here would be an ideal situation for him.

28. Pittsburgh (13-3) Ronnie Harrison , S, Alabama

A hard hitting thumper for the Steelers…..this just seems like such a Steeler pick.

29. Trade: Cleveland (from Jackson ville) (10-6) Connor Williams , OT, Texas

Cleveland trades back into the first round to grab their new LT of the future. William’s injury history scares me, but he’s certainly got the talent.

30. Minnesota (13-3) James Daniels, C, Iowa

The top center in the draft falls to a team that has a need at center. This pick makes a lot of sense.

31. New England (13-3) Mason Rudolph , QB, Oklahoma St.

The Patriots draft a first round QB. Tom Brady is getting up there and Rudolph could be the perfect guy to sit and learn behind one of, if not, the greatest QB of all time.

32. Philadelphia (13-3) Will Hernandez , G, UTEP

The Eagles get a devastating run blocker here to end out the first round. Sure, his pass blocking needs work, but his run blocking is fun to watch!

Round 2

1. Cleveland (0-16) Maurice Hurst , DT, Michigan

2. New York Giants (3-13) Isaiah Wynn , G, Georgia

3. Trade: Jacksonville (from Cleveland) (4-12) Courtland Sutton , WR, SMU

4. Indianapolis (4-12) Isaiah Oliver , CB, Colorado

5. Indianapolis (New York Jets) (5-11) Harrison Phillips , DT, Stanford

6. Tampa Bay (5-11) Carlton Davis , CB, Auburn.

7. Chicago (5-11) Tyrell Crosby , OT, Oregon

8. Denver (5-11) Ronald Jones , RB, USC

9. Oakland (6-10) Christian Kirk , WR, Texas A&M

10. Miami (6-10) Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

11. New England - from San Francisco (6-10) Anthony Miller , WR, Memphis

12. Washington (7-9) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo , LB, Oklahoma

13. Green Bay (7-9) Wyatt Teller , G, Virginia Tech

14. Cincinnati (7-9) Frank Ragnow , C, Arkansas

15. Arizona (8-8) Uchenna Nwosu , LB, USC

16. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) Arden Key , OLB, LSU

17. Indianapolis (from New York Jets) (9-7) Michael Gallup , WR, Colorado St.

18. Dallas (9-7) Sam Hubbard , DE, Ohio St

19. Detroit (9-7) Billy Price , C, Ohio St.

20. Baltimore (9-7) D.J. Clark , WR, LSU

21. Buffalo (9-7) Rashaad Penny , RB, San Diego St.

22. Kansas City (10-6) Donte Jackson , CB, LSU

23. Carolina (11-5) Terrell Edmunds , S, Virginia Tech

24. Trade: New York Giants (from Buffalo) (11-5) Josey Jewell , LB, Iowa

25. Tennessee (9-7) R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

26. Atlanta (10-6) Hayden Hurst , TE, South Carolina

27. San Francisco - from New Orleans (11-5) Josh Sweat , DE, Florida St.

28. Pittsburgh (13-3) Nick Chubb , RB, Georgia

29. Jacksonville (10-6) Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

30. Minnesota (13-3) Lorenzo Carter , LB, Georgia

31. New England (13-3) Dallas Goebert, TE, South Dakota St.