The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cincinnati Bengals, Pick #21

The Detroit Lions are now on the clock...

By Kdog92
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

After making a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals moved back in the first round and also received offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. Even with that acquisition, the Bengals could use some more help on the o-line and could use a new center and right tackle. The team could also look at cornerback (depth), some linebacker help, or draft one of the top tight ends.

Possible Picks

  • Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  • Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
  • Billy Price, C, Ohio State
  • Will Hernandez, OG, Texas-El Paso
  • Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
  • James Daniels, C, Iowa

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Poll

With the 21st pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...

  • 24%
    Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
    (41 votes)
  • 10%
    Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
    (18 votes)
  • 14%
    Billy Price, C, Ohio State
    (24 votes)
  • 22%
    Will Hernandez, OG, Texas-El Paso
    (39 votes)
  • 7%
    Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
    (13 votes)
  • 20%
    James Daniels, C, Iowa
    (35 votes)
