The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cincinnati Bengals, Pick #21

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
After making a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals moved back in the first round and also received offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. Even with that acquisition, the Bengals could use some more help on the o-line and could use a new center and right tackle. The team could also look at cornerback (depth), some linebacker help, or draft one of the top tight ends.
Possible Picks
- Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
- Billy Price, C, Ohio State
- Will Hernandez, OG, Texas-El Paso
- Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
- James Daniels, C, Iowa
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
- Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
Poll
With the 21st pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...
This poll is closed
-
24%
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
-
10%
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
-
14%
Billy Price, C, Ohio State
-
22%
Will Hernandez, OG, Texas-El Paso
-
7%
Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
-
20%
James Daniels, C, Iowa
