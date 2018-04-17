The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cincinnati Bengals, Pick #21

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

After making a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals moved back in the first round and also received offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. Even with that acquisition, the Bengals could use some more help on the o-line and could use a new center and right tackle. The team could also look at cornerback (depth), some linebacker help, or draft one of the top tight ends.

Possible Picks

Rashaan Evans , LB, Alabama

, LB, Alabama Leighton Vander Esch , LB, Boist St.

, LB, Boist St. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

Will Hernandez, OG, Texas-El Paso

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.

James Daniels, C, Iowa

Draft Results