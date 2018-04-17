 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions, Pick #20

New, comments

The Detroit Lions are now on the clock...

By SUTTON
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

On defense, the Detroit Lions have needs on the front 7, specifically a complement to franchise-tagged wrecking ball Ezekiel Ansah. TE, RB, OG could be targeted on the offensive side of the ball.

Possible Picks

  • Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  • Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
  • Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  • Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  • Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
  • Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  19. Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Poll

With the 20th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select...

This poll is closed

  • 7%
    Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
    (42 votes)
  • 5%
    Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
    (35 votes)
  • 29%
    Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
    (172 votes)
  • 45%
    Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
    (270 votes)
  • 2%
    Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
    (14 votes)
  • 10%
    Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
    (60 votes)
593 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...