The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions, Pick #20

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
On defense, the Detroit Lions have needs on the front 7, specifically a complement to franchise-tagged wrecking ball Ezekiel Ansah. TE, RB, OG could be targeted on the offensive side of the ball.
Possible Picks
- Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
- Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
- Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
- Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
- Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
Poll
With the 20th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select...
This poll is closed
-
7%
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
-
5%
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
-
29%
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
-
45%
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
-
2%
Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
-
10%
Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
