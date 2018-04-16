Dolphins sign Gavin Escobar

The Miami Dolphins have announced the signing of free agent tight end Gavin Escobar. The veteran tight end, entering his sixth year in the NFL, was a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. He has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns before signing with Miami.

Escobar has appeared in 64 games in his career, starting seven times, with 30 receptions for 333 yards with eight touchdowns. He played two games last season with the Ravens, but did not record a reception.

The Dolphins likely look at Escobar as a developmental project, who could be used as a blocker. His signing likely means the team will not be able to re-sign Anthony Fasano, who was thought to be deciding between a return and retirement.

Miami is believed to be considering selecting a tight end early in the Draft, likely in the second round. Adding Escobar should not impact those plans.