The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys, Pick #19

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Dallas Cowboys are in an interesting place heading into the NFL Draft. The just released their star WR in Dez Bryant leaving a big need now at WR, but they also have pretty big needs on the defensive side of the ball. Their needs aside, this is turning out to be an interesting mock and the Cowboys could really grab a special player here at pick 19.

Draft Results