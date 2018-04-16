The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys, Pick #19

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The Dallas Cowboys are in an interesting place heading into the NFL Draft. The just released their star WR in Dez Bryant leaving a big need now at WR, but they also have pretty big needs on the defensive side of the ball. Their needs aside, this is turning out to be an interesting mock and the Cowboys could really grab a special player here at pick 19.
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
Poll
With the 19th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select...
This poll is closed
-
4%
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
-
28%
D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
-
5%
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
-
19%
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
-
19%
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
-
17%
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
-
3%
Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan