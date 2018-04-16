Dolphins 2018 preseason schedule and potential release date of regular season schedule

In case you did not notice, I have been absent from the site for the majority of the last couple of weeks. I was busy with work and it pulled me away from The Phinsider, which ultimately led the site to missing some of the news that happened. While the authors for the site did a great job in covering for my absence, we need to catch up with a couple of things. One of those is the Miami Dolphins announcing their 2018 preseason schedule.

The team will start the preseason at home, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Preseason Week 1 (August 9-13). The two teams played every year in the preseason from 2000 to 2015, with Miami holding an all-time record of 17-13 in the exhibition season against the intra-state rivals.

The Dolphins will travel in Week 2 (August 16-20) to face the Carolina Panthers. Miami played the Panthers last year in the preseason as well, dropping that contest. The Dolphins are 2-3 in the preseason against Carolina.

In Week 3 (August 23-26), the Dolphins will host the ever-important “dress rehearsal” game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins faced the Ravens for the first time in the preseason last year, losing that game.

Finally, the preseason will conclude in Week 4 (August 30-31) with the Dolphins traveling to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins and Falcons have played each other each of the last three preseasons, and Miami is 7-8 all-time against Atlanta.

The Dolphins regular season schedule will likely be announced this month, potentially this Thursday if they follow the same pattern as last year’s announcement. Miami’s opponents for 2018 are:

Home Games

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Oakland Raiders

Away Games

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals