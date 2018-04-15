2018 NFL Draft team needs for top 10 picks

The NFL Draft is just over a week away, meaning teams are down to the final discussions on the Draft board and their own individual philosophies on selecting this year. The Miami Dolphins are the eleventh team in this year’s first-round draft order, which means we should get to know the needs for the teams with the first ten picks.

Luckily, having an amazing network of team sites like SB Nation’s NFL sites, we have exactly that from the people who are following each and every aspect of their team. Today, we will take a look at the top need for each team selecting ahead of the Dolphins.

Top need: Quarterback

Site: Big Blue View

Top need: Outside linebacker / defensive end

Explanation: I guess you could call this “EDGE.” The Giants traded Jason Pierre-Paul and are moving Olivier Vernon to OLB in 3-4 looks. They could really use a play-maker on the outside of their front seven.

Other needs: Offensive line, defensive back, quarterback

Site: Gang Green Nation

Top need: Quarterback

Explanation: Current depth chart is Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

Other needs: Running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, edge

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

Secondary need: Offensive tackle

Other needs: Running back, edge, defensive back

Site: Mile High Report

Top need: Quarterback

Explanation: Don’t let the Case Keenum signing fool you. The Broncos still need a franchise quarterback and are in great position to get one in the draft.

Other needs: Inside linebacker, defensive end/nose tackle, cornerback,

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

Site: Stampede Blue

Top need: Edge

Explanation: The Colts haven’t had a legitimate edge rusher since Robert Mathis set a franchise record for 19.5 sacks in 2013. Jabaal Sheard and John Simon were an upgrade over the aging Mathis and Trent Cole in 2017 but until the Colts can consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, winning will be difficult.

Other needs: Guard, linebacker, wider receiver, running back

Site: Bucs Nation

Top need: Secondary

Explanation: The Bucs had poor play from their cornerbacks and safeties. Safety Justin Evans came on during the latter part of his 2017 rookie campaign for a decent season. Veteran cornerback Brent Grimes was the only consistently reliable corner the team had last season (aside from injury). This should be one of the top priorities in the draft.

Site: Windy City Gridiron

Top need: Outside linebacker

Explanation: The only real threat on the current roster to get to the quarterback off the edge is Leonard Floyd, and he’s yet to play a full season. Aaron Lynch was signed as a free agent, but until we see if he can recapture his early career form, he’s an unknown.

Other needs: Offensive line

Site: Niners Nation

Top need: Edge

Explanation: The 49ers have invested heavily in their defensive line the past three years, using a first round pick each year. However, they have not invested in a pure edge rusher that can net double digit sacks. They added some depth in free agency, but could invest big assets in the draft.

Other needs: Interior defensive line, secondary, linebacker

Site: Silver and Black Pride

Top need: Cornerback

Explanation: All three of the Raiders’ starters are gone. They added Rashaan Melvin in free agency and get last year’s top pick Gareon Conley back, but more help is needed.

Other needs: Defensive tackle, offensive tackle, wide receiver