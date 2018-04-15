2018 NFL Draft team needs for top 10 picks

The NFL Draft is just over a week away, meaning teams are down to the final discussions on the Draft board and their own individual philosophies on selecting this year. The Miami Dolphins are the eleventh team in this year’s first-round draft order, which means we should get to know the needs for the teams with the first ten picks.
Luckily, having an amazing network of team sites like SB Nation’s NFL sites, we have exactly that from the people who are following each and every aspect of their team. Today, we will take a look at the top need for each team selecting ahead of the Dolphins.
1. Cleveland Browns
Top need: Quarterback
2. New York Giants
Site: Big Blue View
Top need: Outside linebacker / defensive end
Explanation: I guess you could call this “EDGE.” The Giants traded Jason Pierre-Paul and are moving Olivier Vernon to OLB in 3-4 looks. They could really use a play-maker on the outside of their front seven.
Other needs: Offensive line, defensive back, quarterback
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
Site: Gang Green Nation
Top need: Quarterback
Explanation: Current depth chart is Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.
Other needs: Running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, edge
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
Secondary need: Offensive tackle
Other needs: Running back, edge, defensive back
5. Denver Broncos
Site: Mile High Report
Top need: Quarterback
Explanation: Don’t let the Case Keenum signing fool you. The Broncos still need a franchise quarterback and are in great position to get one in the draft.
Other needs: Inside linebacker, defensive end/nose tackle, cornerback,
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
Site: Stampede Blue
Top need: Edge
Explanation: The Colts haven’t had a legitimate edge rusher since Robert Mathis set a franchise record for 19.5 sacks in 2013. Jabaal Sheard and John Simon were an upgrade over the aging Mathis and Trent Cole in 2017 but until the Colts can consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, winning will be difficult.
Other needs: Guard, linebacker, wider receiver, running back
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Site: Bucs Nation
Top need: Secondary
Explanation: The Bucs had poor play from their cornerbacks and safeties. Safety Justin Evans came on during the latter part of his 2017 rookie campaign for a decent season. Veteran cornerback Brent Grimes was the only consistently reliable corner the team had last season (aside from injury). This should be one of the top priorities in the draft.
8. Chicago Bears
Site: Windy City Gridiron
Top need: Outside linebacker
Explanation: The only real threat on the current roster to get to the quarterback off the edge is Leonard Floyd, and he’s yet to play a full season. Aaron Lynch was signed as a free agent, but until we see if he can recapture his early career form, he’s an unknown.
Other needs: Offensive line
9. San Francisco 49ers
Site: Niners Nation
Top need: Edge
Explanation: The 49ers have invested heavily in their defensive line the past three years, using a first round pick each year. However, they have not invested in a pure edge rusher that can net double digit sacks. They added some depth in free agency, but could invest big assets in the draft.
Other needs: Interior defensive line, secondary, linebacker
10. Oakland Raiders
Site: Silver and Black Pride
Top need: Cornerback
Explanation: All three of the Raiders’ starters are gone. They added Rashaan Melvin in free agency and get last year’s top pick Gareon Conley back, but more help is needed.
Other needs: Defensive tackle, offensive tackle, wide receiver