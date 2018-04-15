The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks, Pick #18

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of needs and will probably look to re-tool several positions. The release of Richard Sherman opens up a need at cornerback and the Seahawks may want to find a safety to add with Earl Thomas set to be a free agent next year. They could also look at defensive end, use some offensive line help, and could also use a tight end.

Possible Picks

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Draft Results