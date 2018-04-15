The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks, Pick #18

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of needs and will probably look to re-tool several positions. The release of Richard Sherman opens up a need at cornerback and the Seahawks may want to find a safety to add with Earl Thomas set to be a free agent next year. They could also look at defensive end, use some offensive line help, and could also use a tight end.
Possible Picks
- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
- Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
- Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso
- Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
- Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Justin Reid, S, Stanford
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
Poll
With the 17th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select...
This poll is closed
-
22%
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
-
12%
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
-
15%
Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso
-
5%
Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
-
38%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
5%
Justin Reid, S, Stanford