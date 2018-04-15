 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks, Pick #18

The Seattle Seahawks are now on the clock...

By Kdog92
/ new
NFL: Combine Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of needs and will probably look to re-tool several positions. The release of Richard Sherman opens up a need at cornerback and the Seahawks may want to find a safety to add with Earl Thomas set to be a free agent next year. They could also look at defensive end, use some offensive line help, and could also use a tight end.

Possible Picks

  • Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
  • Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  • Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso
  • Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
  • Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
  • Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Poll

With the 17th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select...

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
    (41 votes)
  • 12%
    Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
    (23 votes)
  • 15%
    Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
    (11 votes)
  • 38%
    Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
    (71 votes)
  • 5%
    Justin Reid, S, Stanford
    (10 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now