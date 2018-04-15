Chat Sports 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins select Roquan Smith

Early last week, Chat Sports was gracious enough to allow me to once again represent the Miami Dolphins in their journalist-led mock draft. It was a fun experience, except for the endless amount of takes it took, for me to finally get my video just right. Below is how the top-10 picks shaped up, and I was left with a very interesting scenario at 11 overall.

If the board falls this way on April 26th, the Dolphins will have a tough decision to make, as did I. For me, it came down to Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith. As much as I believe the Dolphins need a legit quarterback to groom behind Tannehill, it was hard for me to pass up on an elite prospect like Roquan Smith.

With the 11th pick of our journalist-led #NFLMockDraft, @houtz from @thephinsider and @SBNation selects Georgia LB Roquan Smith for the #Dolphins!



Check out the full mock draft here: https://t.co/npArr7k9lG pic.twitter.com/QflciSuFHs — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) April 10, 2018

It is anyone’s guess as to whether or not the Dolphins would actually pass on Josh Allen in this situation. Personally, I don’t think they would. However, I believe those in the Dolphins front office need to win now and Roquan Smith is the best player available, to help achieve that. He would start immediately at WILL alongside Raekwon McMillan and Kiko Alonso, and bring a skill-set that has lacked in Miami’s defense for several years. Smith is a sure-tackler, that can play sideline-to-sideline, and has the ability to be one of the best cover linebackers in the entire draft. Roquan Smith would be a welcomed addition to the Dolphins’ defense and a cornerstone for years to come.

